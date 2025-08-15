Will Lack of ACC Experience Affect Kyan Evans?
Kyan Evans, a Kansas City, Missouri native, appears to be the projected point guard for Head Coach Hubert Davis during the 2025-2026 season. His addition to the roster brings scoring, slashing ability, passing, and the way he scores can come from a multitude of ways.
Evans can work his positioning off a screen, deciding whether to drive off the dribble for a layup or a mid-range shot. But he can also receive a pass from the catch-spot and drain a three-pointer. And, like previous UNC point guards, he can run and score in transition.
Although after spending his first two years of collegiate basketball with Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference, respectively, does this change the outlook of how well he can perform in the ACC? Will the lack of ACC experience affect him? Maybe, or maybe not, but it is fair to be wary of how his performance will translate over to playing teams such as Duke, NC State (the presence of Will Wade changes things in Raleigh), Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia and so on.
After the first 4-5 games of the season, which begins in November, the measurements of what Evans can and can not do during the non-conference schedule will be looked at closely. However, if he can protect the ball and not cough it up to the other team, that will help Coach Davis and the Tar Heels greatly, even if he is not scoring at the same rate as he did when playing for Colorado State.
The scoring can come from multiple players, especially with this roster, players like Seth Trimble, Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac and potential NBA Draft lottery pick, Caleb Wilson.
Kyan Evan's Career at Colorado State
The difference between Evans' first year where he scored 1.7 points to 10.6 points as a sophomore, came due to the increased minutes he earned. His shooting numbers from the field, three-point and free throw line went up as well.
In his last game as a Ram, wearing green, white and gold, Evans logged in 10 points along with four rebounds and an assist.
Coach Davis and his staff will get a much different look at the point guard than the past two seasons, and it will be interesting to see how Evans adjusts to the kind of play the ACC presents come conference time.
