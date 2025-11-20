All Tar Heels

UNC Men’s Basketball Makes it Official With Top Recruit

UNC's adds a four-star for the 2026-2027 season.

Jeremiah Artacho

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
North Carolina men's basketball has officially signed Maximo Adams, days after he committed to the program. The four-star forward from Chatsworth, California, who attends Sierra Canyon High School, will be in Chapel Hill next year to start the 2026-2027 season. Per 247Sports, Adams is listed with a 97 overall rating — No. 24 nationally, No. 11 at his position and No. 4 in the state of California.

Besides the Tar Heels, Texas, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, USC, Alabama, Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Duke, and others recruited the 6-foot-7 forward. And with this addition, it provides some talent with the likely absence of current freshman Caleb Wilson, potentially leaving following this year, heading off to the next level, and playing in the NBA.

Head coach Hubert Davis commented on Adams officially signing, detailing his playstyle.

"We are thrilled to have Maximo join the UNC family,” says Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. “Maximo can score in a variety of ways, rebound and defend multiple positions. His elite versatility on both ends of the floor was exactly what we wanted and needed.”

The future is far away, but assuming everyone stays after this year concludes, and with the expected departures like Wilson, Adams would be joining a frontcourt with Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar — crashing the glass, running in transition and spacing the floor from the three-point line.

What Kind of Player is Maximo Adams?

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein dove into Adams' game this past summer, discussing what he brings when out on the hardwood floor.

  • "Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in EYBL play while shooting 52% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free-throw line. He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels."
  • "While Adams has a very versatile offensive attack, he has a few clear weapons. First, he’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post. He’s even a threat to make some tough one-foot step backs from 12-15 feet and now starting to makes threes off the dribble."
  • "He’s also a pick-and-pop threat to the arc, able to straight-line drive bad close-outs, put the ball on the floor in the open court, and make reliable decisions (1.5 assists to 1.4 turnovers). At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim."
  • "At 6-foot-7 with solid length, athleticism, and cut, he’s plenty capable of operating as a big wing, but probably best suited defending opposing fours at this point. That also may be the position where his offensive versatility poses the biggest mismatch and where his rebounding is best utilized."

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.