UNC Moves Closer to Landing Four-Star Recruit
North Carolina knew they made a lasting impact on five-star small forward Maximo Adams. His visit with the team went extremely well, so well that he decided to cancel his future visit with Duke. For Adams to make that decision, he wasn't directly choosing UNC, but it sure felt like that to Tar Heels fans.
Adams has narrowed down his Top 4 schools, and to no surprise, UNC made the cut. Head coach Hubert Davis made sure Adams felt as welcomed as possible, knowing just how much his Class of 2026 could use the Top 25 recruit.
Davis has yet to land any recruits in his Class of 2026. It remains empty, though he's hopeful that the 6'7'' 205-pound SF will be his first. Adams didn't set his commitment date, but UNC knows who they'll be competing against.
Maximo Adams Places Kentucky, UNC, Texas, and Michigan State In His Top 4
With the list narrowed down to four, it's go time for Davis and company. UNC was the most recent visit on Adams' plate, though he did go on official visits with the remaining three schools.
Nearly two months to the date of when he announced his Top 11, Adams narrowed down those schools to his Top 4. Even though he went on a visit with Kansas, the Jayhawks failed to make the cut. Bill Self doesn't often miss on highly rated big men, though it's not like Davis is facing easy competition against the likes of Tom Izzo, Sean Miller, and Mark Pope.
Adams' first visit after narrowing down his Top 11 on September 2 was with Kentucky. He visited with the Wildcats three days after making that announcement. For what its worth, UNC's visit wasn't until October 24. Not that Adams forgot what went down at Kentucky, but that's a long gap in-between his time with the Wildcats and Tar Heels.
Hubert Davis Desperately Needs To Land Maximo Adams
At this point, UNC fans are running out of patience. If there was ever a time for the Tar Heels to end their Class of 2026 drought, it would be with Adams. He's not only a top player in the class, but his 6'7'' 205-pound frame is perfect for this team.
The Tar Heels are in the running for Cam Holmes, a Top 35 recruit, though that battle once again doesn't seem to be going UNC's way.
If they miss out on Holmes, fans' patience will truly be put to the test. Missing out on Adams would be the final straw, as UNC would've struck out on nearly all of their top targets.
