UNC Men’s Hoops Showcases Its Dunking Twin Towers
Caleb Wilson is athletic... very athletic. The Atlanta, Georgia, native and 2024-2025 Georgia Gatorade Boys Player of the Year award winner currently leads the nation after four games in dunks with 16. His frontcourt mate, Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, is tied for fourth in that same category with 12 (stats via X, formerly Twitter).
Whether it's Wilson passing to Veesaar or the other way around, the connection is evident, and it makes for highlight plays out of the high-low game that head coach Hubert Davis has implemented with this season's roster — allowing the player in the dunker spot to have opportunities to score around the rim. But that is just one of many ways North Carolina has been able to score the ball.
The Tar Heels are undefeated to begin year number five with Davis as the head coach, and that includes a big-time win over Kansas and head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks captured a halftime lead, but UNC launched out of the locker room and scored 58 points by the end of the last 20 minutes of regulation time.
Kyan Evans started to fire free beyond the arc, Wilson continued being Wilson, and Veesaar erupted as well. And all of that was just a moment of what UNC could be for the rest of this year — perhaps North Carolina basketball returning can turn out to be true after all... but that remains to be seen.
Wilson and Veesaar Power the Offense
Wilson and Veesaar provide gas into the offense, and with each play between the two big men, it leads to energy for their teammates and the fans in the stands — something that will be important moving forward as UNC plays without its senior leader, Seth Trimble. Trimble out, it allows for other players on the roster to step up, such as Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Derek Dixon.
But with time, maybe Davis gives more opportunities to other players like Jaydon Young and Isaiah Denis.
Michigan State, Kentucky and Ohio State are three notable matchups on UNC's non-conference schedule, and they will be great tests for Wilson and Veesaar to see whether or not they are capable of proving their skill set individually and together against talented competition other than Kansas.
And that is when Davis will learn more about his frontcourt tandem — a mix of youth and experience at the college level — both with a mission of tearing the rim down.
