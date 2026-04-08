Michael Malone ‘Proud To Be a Tar Heel’ Already

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Michael Malone made their new marriage official on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year deal to make him the program’s newest head men’s basketball coach.

Malone will be replacing Hubert Davis , who was fired after five seasons with the team, and back-to-back first-round losses in the NCAA Tournament, the latest of which saw the Tar Heels blow a 19-point lead to VCU, and be upset in overtime.

Malone’s Resume

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Malone was previously an assistant on several NCAA staffs before departing for the NBA in the early 2000’s. As a head coach, Malone has been very successful with the Denver Nuggets, winning the NBA championship in 2023 and developing Nikola Jokic into one of the league's best players.

He will certainly have his hands full with UNC right away. The Tar Heels have slipped a bit in recent success, reaching just one Final Four since winning the title in 2017 and being bounced from the tournament early in each of the last two seasons. Now, he’ll try to navigate the chaos of recruiting and the transfer portal despite not having been in the college realm since 2001.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, after signing the deal to make his hiring official, Malone has issued a statement expressing his excitement to take over one of the most historic programs in college hoops.

Malone’s Statement

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

”Carolina is one of the most historic programs in college basketball, and I am honored to be the head coach of the Tar Heels,” Malone said. “It is humbling to follow so many legends in Chapel Hill. I know from the many Tar Heels in the NBA how special the Carolina Basketball Family is, and I will do everything I can to continue UNC's championship legacy while preparing our players for professional careers and life after basketball."

"I offer my thanks to Chancellor [Lee] Roberts, Steve [Newmark] and Bubba [Cunningham], the Board of Trustees, and the search committee. I am proud to be a Tar Heel and can't wait to get started."

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will now hope that Malone can be the man to help spark UNC’s turnaround as a new era begins in Chapel Hill. The hiring is a rare one for UNC, as it came from an outside source and wasn’t a candidate from within. Nonetheless, Malone’s pedigree of success in basketball at all levels could translate to manning one of college basketball’s premier programs.