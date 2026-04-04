Top Coaching Candidate Addresses Latest UNC Rumors

Despite being out of the NCAA Tournament for two weeks, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the main topics of discussion in the college basketball world.

Following North Carolina's second-half blunder against the VCU Rams in the first round, which resulted in a loss, Hubert Davis' job security was in serious jeopardy. After a prolonged few days of inevitability, the Tar Heels finally decided to part ways with the 55-year-old head coach.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina instantly became the most attractive job opening on the market, which makes sense given the program's logo and historical value. Several marquee coaches have emerged as leading candidates, including Michigan Wolverines' head coach Dusty May .

Michigan is slated to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in the Final Four, and Thursday was the tip-off to media availability in Indianapolis. The 49-year-old head coach spoke with college basketball insider Jeff Goodman and addressed the latest speculation in Chapel Hill regarding his candidacy for the Tar Heels' vacancy.

May's Thoughts

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan head coach Dusty May during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“I decided last year, when my alma mater (Indiana) came open, that no matter what you said it was going to, it could be misinterpreted,” May told Goodman. “And so, I’m forever going to not comment on any job that’s not mine.”

“I’m incredibly happy and honored and blessed to be the coach at Michigan in the Final Four, representing this amazing university and athletic department,” May continued. “But I’ll never comment on a job that’s not mine.”

Overall Thoughts

Michigan coach Dusty May celebrates after winning the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Champion by defeating Tennessee 95-62 rat United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 29, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is part of the course, as coaches, especially those preparing for a game of this magnitude, will separate themselves from this discussion. That is how May and other coaches, such as Tommy Lloyd , should handle the noise and constant questions related to this situation.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd shakes hands with Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter before an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

As much as North Carolina would love to hire May, the Wolverines' head coach is in a great spot for sustained success. Additionally, as stated, it is his alma mater, and his family connections are also another monumental factor in this entire discussion.

May has reached two Final Fours since 2023, with his first appearance coming with Florida Atlantic. Although North Carolina's financial resources are robust, the same can be said about Michigan, which has acquired several top-end players through the transfer portal since May's arrival.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With Lloyd signing a lucrative extension with Arizona, May should be viewed as the clear frontrunner for the Tar Heels' head coach vacancy, if he shows interest in the position following the season.