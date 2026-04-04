Top Coaching Candidate Addresses Latest UNC Rumors
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Despite being out of the NCAA Tournament for two weeks, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the main topics of discussion in the college basketball world.
Following North Carolina's second-half blunder against the VCU Rams in the first round, which resulted in a loss, Hubert Davis' job security was in serious jeopardy. After a prolonged few days of inevitability, the Tar Heels finally decided to part ways with the 55-year-old head coach.
North Carolina instantly became the most attractive job opening on the market, which makes sense given the program's logo and historical value. Several marquee coaches have emerged as leading candidates, including Michigan Wolverines' head coach Dusty May.
Michigan is slated to face the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in the Final Four, and Thursday was the tip-off to media availability in Indianapolis. The 49-year-old head coach spoke with college basketball insider Jeff Goodman and addressed the latest speculation in Chapel Hill regarding his candidacy for the Tar Heels' vacancy.
May's Thoughts
- “I decided last year, when my alma mater (Indiana) came open, that no matter what you said it was going to, it could be misinterpreted,” May told Goodman. “And so, I’m forever going to not comment on any job that’s not mine.”
- “I’m incredibly happy and honored and blessed to be the coach at Michigan in the Final Four, representing this amazing university and athletic department,” May continued. “But I’ll never comment on a job that’s not mine.”
Overall Thoughts
This is part of the course, as coaches, especially those preparing for a game of this magnitude, will separate themselves from this discussion. That is how May and other coaches, such as Tommy Lloyd, should handle the noise and constant questions related to this situation.
As much as North Carolina would love to hire May, the Wolverines' head coach is in a great spot for sustained success. Additionally, as stated, it is his alma mater, and his family connections are also another monumental factor in this entire discussion.
May has reached two Final Fours since 2023, with his first appearance coming with Florida Atlantic. Although North Carolina's financial resources are robust, the same can be said about Michigan, which has acquired several top-end players through the transfer portal since May's arrival.
With Lloyd signing a lucrative extension with Arizona, May should be viewed as the clear frontrunner for the Tar Heels' head coach vacancy, if he shows interest in the position following the season.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.