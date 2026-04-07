Impact of Derek Dixon Starting UNC’s Transfer Portal Chain

The first domino to fall in the wake of Michael Malone’s hiring at UNC was point guard Derek Dixon, who has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Malone filled the open vacancy for the Tar Heels’ head coaching job earlier this week after a long search following the firing of five-year head coach Hubert Davis. After being snubbed by the likes of Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd and Michigan’s Dusty May, they settled on Malone, a longtime NBA coach who won the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Davis was let go after the Tar Heels fizzled out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, blowing a 19-point lead, and eventually falling in overtime to VCU. After making the national championship game in Davis’ first season as head coach, the Tar Heels failed to get past the Sweet Si, and were bounced from the first round in each of the last two seasons.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With a new head coach now at the helm, the team’s roster will decide on their respective futures with the program. So far, it seems Dixon has settled on potentially landing elsewhere with his announcement to hit the transfer portal.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Dixon’s Stats

Dixon averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game for the Tar Heels this season as a freshman. Around the start of conference play, Hubert Davis moved Dixon into the starting lineup, and his production increased with the added role. As a starter, he averaged over 8 points per game and over 3 assists as well.

His departure has started a string of players opting to leave for the transfer portal in light of the coaching change. So far, Kyan Evans, Zayden High, Jonathan Powell, James Brown, and others have entered the portal alongside Dixon. Many of these players were backup contributors throughout the season, but won’t be looking to rise up the depth chart with Michael Malone, and will search for opportunities elsewhere.

More Changes Possible for UNC

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The impact of Dixon hitting the portal could have serious ramifications on UNC’s offense for next season and beyond. Dixon’s ability to run the offense this season is what catapulted him into the starting lineup and gave him valuable reps as a true freshman.

With Dixon now potentially on his way out, the Tar Heels will either need to rely on incoming freshman Dylan Mingo — if he remains committed — or find a new floor general in the transfer portal.