Ranking UNC's Top 10 Games of Last Season: No. 9

Continuing the countdown for the best games we witnessed from the Tar Heels last season, No. 9 is a painful one for fans. Although the end result wasn’t what you would hope, there’s no denying that the game was an entertaining one.

No. 9 on the list comes from the first round of the NCAA Tournament, when North Carolina took on VCU in a 6-seed vs. 11-seed matchup that would ultimately send shockwaves through Chapel Hill.

#9 - North Carolina vs. VCU

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina headed into the first round of the NCAA Tournament as one of the most picked upsets of the first round. Unfortunately, it was for good reason. For the first half of the game, North Carolina looked poised to prove the upset watch wrong, and briefly into the second half, the Tar Heels had a 19-point lead over the Rams.

That lead would ultimately make plenty of headlines, as it became the largest comeback in the first round of an NCAA Tournament game ever. Deep into the second half, the Heels lost momentum and were unable to regain it.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two minutes to go in the game, VCU went on a 5-0 run to send the game to overtime. From there, all the momentum of the game was naturally living on the VCU sideline. North Carolina struggled greatly in overtime, ultimately losing 82-78 and sending the Tar Heels back to Chapel Hill, and eliminating North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

If this list were ranked by overall influence, it could make a strong case for being at the top. The blown lead and first-round exit was the final nail in the coffin for former head coach Hubert Davis, who was let go by the program shortly after the loss to VCU.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game in particular was a tough pill to swallow for many North Carolina fans, purely because of the what-ifs behind the loss. Superstar forward Caleb Wilson was sidelined for the game after a season-ending hand injury, and it’s frustrating to imagine what the result would have been if he had stayed healthy.

Heels Box Score

Henri Veesaar played his heart out, matching his career high of 26 points with 10 rebounds, but his missed free throws at the end of the game proved costly for the Heels. In fact, North Carolina only shot 12/20 from the free-throw line, a 60% night that most definitely swayed the final outcome. The three-ball for the Heels was also subpar, to say the least. They put up 29 shots and sank only eight, shooting 28% on the night.

VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) defends the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seth Trimble, however, performed well, putting up 15 points with eight rebounds, six assists, and five steals. It’s a shame his time as a Tar Heel ended on such a terrible note.

Overall, this game was important for many reasons, as it was the catalyst for the changes that occurred in Chapel Hill afterward. Only time will tell whether that chain reaction ultimately leads to a brighter future for North Carolina.