UNC Must Fix These Key Issues Before Season Falls Apart
North Carolina’s 34-9 loss to UCF in Orlando underscored a troubling reality: the Tar Heels have the pieces to compete, but their offensive execution continues to hold them back.
The offense struggled once again to find consistency, rhythm, and explosiveness, accumulating only 217 yards of offense—the lowest total of the season. While the defense displayed some improvement and kept UNC in the game longer than anticipated, it still had several critical issues. Notably, there were two costly penalties during UCF's last scoring drive at the end of the first half.
Three issues stand out above the rest.
Lack Of Passing Game
Quarterback remains the most pressing concern. Starter Gio Lopez left the game after getting injured late in the third quarter, but that was after throwing two interceptions. While Max Johnson was not perfect, he orchestrated the team’s lone touchdown drive- an 8-yard pass to Kobe Paysour with a failed two-point conversion attempt following.
Johnson looked composed, decisive, and comfortable pushing the ball downfield. The Tar Heels need to give him more snaps and trust his ability to stretch defenses vertically. Too many drives have stalled because of hesitant play-calling and indecisive quarterbacking. At this point in the season, UNC must establish stability under center, and Johnson offers the best chance to do so.
Lack of Explosive Playmakers
A quarterback can only succeed if his receivers create separation and make plays. UNC’s wideouts were largely invisible against UCF. Outside of Paysour’s touchdown, the passing game lacked any explosive completions. If this team wants to compete in ACC play, its receivers must do more than run short routes and serve as safety options.
They need to win one-on-one matchups, extend drives with hard catches, and provide the kind of downfield threat that forces opposing defenses to respect the pass. Without stronger performances from the receiving end, even a capable quarterback won’t change the offense’s future.
Issues on the O-Line
Perhaps the most glaring weakness lies up front. UNC’s offensive line has consistently struggled to give its quarterbacks time to progress through reads or allow running backs to find open lanes. Against UCF, that inconsistency was on display again- breakdowns in protection disrupted timing and killed momentum.
If this group cannot anchor the offense, the skill positions will never fully shine. The coaching staff needs to emphasize fundamentals, tighten rotations, and instill confidence in this unit immediately.
The Conclusion
It’s worth noting that the defense held firm in stretches, even when placed in difficult situations after turnovers. UCF earned its points through long drives rather than explosive breakdowns, which suggests real improvement on that side of the ball. If UNC’s defense continues to progress, it can give the team a fighting chance- but only if the offense steps up.
For the Tar Heels, the path forward is clear. Better quarterback play, sharper receivers, and a tougher offensive line are non-negotiable. Without them, UNC risks wasting the promise its defense has finally begun to show.
