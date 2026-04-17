UNC Must Target New Intriguing Transfer Portal Talent

The North Carolina Tar Heels are undergoing a massive makeover this offseason, and they should consider going after one of the top frontcourt players in the transfer portal.

As a very late addition to the party, Cincinnati forward Baba Miller entered the transfer portal. Miller has also played for Florida State and Florida Atlantic before having a breakout season with Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) reaches out for a loose ball in the first half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller’s Resume

Michigan State's Jase Richardson, left, is fouled by Florida Atlantic's Baba Miller on a dunk attempt during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After playing just 15 games as a freshman at FSU, Miller will need a waiver to be eligible next season. Miller averaged 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season with Florida Atlantic, before averaging 13.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game with Cincinnati last year.

Miller possesses one of the most intriguing skill sets in all of college basketball. A rangy, athletic forward who crashes the glass hard, can dribble the ball on the deck, has an ability to space the floor, and is an exceptional rim protector, Miller is immediately one of the best overall players in the transfer portal with pro intangibles, and the Tar Heels should go hard after him in the portal.

UNC Entering a New Era

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller would be quite the get for newly-hired head coach Michael Malone, who was brought in to replace Hubert Davis after he was let go after five seasons, and back-to-back first-round exits in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, Miller would fit a pressing need for the Tar Heels' current roster.

Notably, forward Caleb Wilson has already declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be selected within the top five. Wilson led the Tar Heels in essentially every major category this season on his way to being named an All-American, and UNC’s late-season struggles were most attributed to the season-ending injury that he suffered in February.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller (18) dunks the ball in the second half of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Bearcats won 73-66. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Miller isn’t quite the same as Wilson, his skill set is awfully similar. Miller would be the sort of Wilson-lite that could help the Tar Heels soften the blow caused by his departure. Also, slotting him in next to Henri Veesaar — if he returns to the team for next season — would give the Tar Heels one of the most dynamic and skilled frontcourts in the entire country.

The Tar Heels will continue to do their due diligence during Malone’s first transfer portal period. If they want to make a splashy addition for their fanbase, they should consider giving Miller a call, and see if there is mutual interest.