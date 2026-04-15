UNC’s Wilson Gives Heartfelt Thanks Upon Major Announcement

North Carolina Tar Heels star Caleb Wilson thanked the university for his time with the team in Chapel Hill after a stellar freshman season with the Tar Heels.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Wilson shared a message to UNC fans thanking them for their support throughout this past season, while also announcing his declaration for the NBA Draft. Wilson was a standout star as a rookie for UNC last season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Tribute

“This past year has been the most fun year of my life,” Wilson said. “Although it has been filled with a lot of growth and adversity, I will always cherish this university, and the people that make this place what it is. I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to represent North Carolina. Wearing number eight, running out of that historic tunnel every day for practice and games."

"I’m happy to say, every day I gave it my all. Lastly, I would like to thank my family, coaches, fans, and support system, and especially my head coach, the Godfather of Chapel Hill, Hoots, and my academic advisor Jenn, who always checked on me in my toughest times. With that being said, I will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Go Heels”

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His incredible season was cut short due to a wrist injury suffered in early February that later turned into a broken thumb that required season-ending surgery. As such, the Tar Heels fizzled out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament without him, and his head coach, Hubert Davis, was let go after the season concluded.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson’s Accomplishments

Despite the sour ending for the team, Wilson’s individual achievements won’t be discounted. He became the first UNC freshman since 2006 to be named an All-American, holds the UNC freshman record for 20-point games and most consecutive double-digit scoring games to open a career, and was also named First Team All-ACC and ACC All-Rookie Team for his efforts.

Wilson will now focus his attention on the NBA Draft later this summer. After a stellar season at UNC, Wilson is projected to be selected within the top five of the 2026 NBA Draft. His rare combination of size and skill has turned him into one of the best prospects in a loaded freshman class. Additionally, his defensive prowess ranks him as one of the best defenders in the entire draft.