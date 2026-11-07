Tar Heel Nation Frustrated Despite UNC's Win Over UConn

With four games left in the regular season, the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to turn the ship around after losing two consecutive games.

Entering Week 10 with a 4-4 record, the Tar Heels took on the UConn Huskies, who are in a similar boat. Here's how Tar Heel Nation reacted to the team's performance on Saturday .

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Inexplicable Mistake

While North Carolina fell to Miami last week, Edwards Jr. was flawless, keeping pace with the Hurricanes' explosive offense. Tar Heel fans wanted to see that level of play extend into Saturday. Well, the Wisconsin transfer made a costly mistake on the opening drive, throwing an interception. It appeared Edwards Jr. predetermined where he was going to throw the ball. He never saw linebacker Hayden Pegg hovering in the area.

What an awful awful throw and decision from Billy there my god. — Tyler (@theGibbster3000) November 7, 2026

That was Billy Edwards’ first interception since the Pitt game — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) November 7, 2026

Frustration Growing With Edwards Jr.

You would hope to see Edwards Jr. recalibrate on the second drive, but that didn't happen. He air-mailed a pass attempt for Jordan Shipp, which could have been intercepted. Then, on third down, Edwards Jr. threw a simple seven-yard pass to Jelani Thurman that should have been a manageable conversion. However, the throw was behind the star tight end, who had to stop in his tracks and was tackled short of the line to gain. The Tar Heels would punt.

The accuracy is just not there for Billy Edwards early.



Hoping to get last week's version of the #UNC QB. — Tar Heels Wire (@tarheelswire) November 7, 2026

Billy bad throws lead to a turnover and a punt on the first two possessions. It’s so hard for him to be consistent — Mike Malone Stan (@JoeBails_21) November 7, 2026

Game-Altering Play

UConn was set to punt, but an illegal formation on the Tar Heels prompted head coach Jason Candle to keep the offense on the field. That turned into a disaster for the Huskies, as North Carolina's Timir Hickman-Collins intercepted the pass and took it for a 62-yard touchdown. The Tar Heels stole all the momentum.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

UNC got an illegal formation on defense??? Then they got a pick six on the next play 😭😭😭😭 — 🤕 (@reggglo) November 7, 2026

Benjamin Hall Delivers

Offensively, North Carolina was dormant, as Edwards Jr.'s erratic passes were a problem. The coaching staff's confidence level in the six-year veteran was evident when the Tar Heels ran the ball on third-and-nine from inside UConn's 40-yard line. Hall delivered with a 39-yard touchdown run down the left sideline.

BENJAMIN HALL😮‍💨 — Ched (@HoofandHeels) November 7, 2026

Jelani Thurman Strikes Again

The Ohio State transfer entered this game with the second-most touchdown receptions among tight ends in the country. Thurman added to that tally with a touchdown late in the second quarter, giving the Tar Heels a 14-point lead heading into halftime.

Jelani Thurman has been a revelation this season at TE — Terry Bruge-Hiplo (@mattyschells) November 7, 2026

Jelani Thurman bringing out the dance TD celebrations the last two weeks



Michael Jackson Thriller dance vs Miami

Yung Joc It's Goin Down dance vs UConn https://t.co/vvs851PHJd — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) November 7, 2026

North Carolina Puts the Nail in the Coffin

Following an interception by Jalon Thompson, the Tar Heels chewed almost four minutes off the clock en route to Thurman's second touchdown of the game. North Carolina went up by three possessions with less than four minutes remaining, putting the game out of reach.

#UNC comes up with a big stop — another interception — this time by Jalon Thompson — Jeremiah Artacho (@JeremiahArtacho) November 7, 2026

Jelani Thurman is inevitable — Tucker Goodman (@TarHeelTG) November 7, 2026