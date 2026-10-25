Tar Heel Nation Heartbroken After Overtime Loss to Syracuse
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The North Carolina Tar Heels aimed to win their third straight game on Saturday night against the Syracuse Orange.
Here's how Tar Heel fans reacted to the team's Week 8 performance.
Jordan Shipp Strikes Again
North Carolina wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead, orchestrating a seven-play, 83-yard drive. Shipp didn't score his first touchdown of the season until last week against Duke. That has unlocked the junior receiver, who found paydirt as he returned to the end zone on the opening drive.
Billy Edwards Jr.'s Scorching-Hot Start
Edwards Jr. was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter, connecting on his first 11 pass attempts for 98 yards and one touchdown. His efficient start contributed to the Tar Heels jumping out to a 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Offense Stalling?
This is exactly what happened last week. The Tar Heels jump out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Then, the offense struggles to sustain drives, with Edwards Jr. suddenly losing his rhythm and composure. Despite the fast start, North Carolina only led 13-10 at halftime. Very disappointing considering how dominant the Tar Heels were in the first quarter.
Edwards Jr.'s Slow Finish to First Half Causing Frustration
It's a rinse-and-repeat process for the veteran signal caller. Edwards Jr. is impeccable in the first quarter, leading the offense downfield with ease. For whatever reason, his composure and confidence vanish shortly after. It goes without saying that fans are reaching their boiling point with this trend.
Demon June Gives North Carolina Breathing Room
After Jordan Washington dropped a walk-in touchdown, the Tar Heels faced a fourth-and-one. Luckily, Demon June ensured that mistake wouldn't come back to haunt North Carolina. The junior running back went untouched for a 25-yard touchdown, providing fans with a sigh of relief.
Untimely Sack
Late in the third quarter, North Carolina had the ball near midfield, with an opportunity to take a three-possession lead. On third down, Edwards Jr. was flushed out of the pocket and attempted to loop back to his right. The play resulted in a 15-yard sack, forcing the Tar Heels to punt.
Offense Fails To Put Game Away
Shortly after North Carolina extended its lead to 10 points, Syracuse's quarterback delivered a 76-yard touchdown pass to Umari Hatcher. Now, the Tar Heels' offense had an opportunity to respond and orchestrate a clock-chewing drive, while simultaneously putting the game out of reach. Edwards Jr. had the offense cruising with a fast tempo and quick passes.
However, the drive stalled out near the goal line and North Carolina was forced to settle for a field goal, taking a 23-17 lead with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game.
Crucial Turnover on Downs
The Orange scored a touchdown, but missed the go-ahead field goal. North Carolina just needed a field goal to win the game. The Tar Heels slowly moved down the field but were faced with a fourth down on Syracuse's 39-yard line. Edwards Jr. couldn't find anyone open and took a sack while attempting to escape the pocket.
North Carolina would lose the game in overtime, as Syracuse converted a two-point conversion to win the game 31-30.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.