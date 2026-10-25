Tar Heel Nation Heartbroken After Overtime Loss to Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels aimed to win their third straight game on Saturday night against the Syracuse Orange.

Here's how Tar Heel fans reacted to the team's Week 8 performance .

Jordan Shipp Strikes Again

North Carolina wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead, orchestrating a seven-play, 83-yard drive. Shipp didn't score his first touchdown of the season until last week against Duke. That has unlocked the junior receiver, who found paydirt as he returned to the end zone on the opening drive.

jordan shipp💕💕💕 — zach (@sargentzm_) October 24, 2026

Jordan Shipp is the most underrated WR in college football — Barnes (@therbb6) October 24, 2026

Billy Edwards Jr.'s Scorching-Hot Start

Edwards Jr. was firing on all cylinders in the first quarter, connecting on his first 11 pass attempts for 98 yards and one touchdown. His efficient start contributed to the Tar Heels jumping out to a 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

first drive billy edwards pic.twitter.com/Mqt2PIX15D — zach (@sargentzm_) October 24, 2026

Offense Stalling?

This is exactly what happened last week. The Tar Heels jump out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Then, the offense struggles to sustain drives, with Edwards Jr. suddenly losing his rhythm and composure. Despite the fast start, North Carolina only led 13-10 at halftime. Very disappointing considering how dominant the Tar Heels were in the first quarter.

The games we win are in spite of Billy Edwards not because of him. Never seen a guy who’s been in college for 6 years have happy feet every time he drops back to pass. I wonder what this offense could be if we had a difference maker at QB — B.J. Davis (@BJ_Davis23) October 25, 2026

Billy edwards jr is an incredibly average player qb but unc has been alright because belichick knows that — Cornelius "The Punisher" Williams (@CrazyBankroll_) October 25, 2026

Edwards Jr.'s Slow Finish to First Half Causing Frustration

It's a rinse-and-repeat process for the veteran signal caller. Edwards Jr. is impeccable in the first quarter, leading the offense downfield with ease. For whatever reason, his composure and confidence vanish shortly after. It goes without saying that fans are reaching their boiling point with this trend.

Watching Billy Edwards jr throw a football 100 mph every week to guys less than 5 yards away not only high but in the dirt as well is a nightmare



Dude doesn’t even know where it’s going… has no feel for when you have to throw the needle or throw a ball with touch — PanthersHeels (@sports_IGiveUp) October 25, 2026

Demon June Gives North Carolina Breathing Room

After Jordan Washington dropped a walk-in touchdown, the Tar Heels faced a fourth-and-one. Luckily, Demon June ensured that mistake wouldn't come back to haunt North Carolina. The junior running back went untouched for a 25-yard touchdown, providing fans with a sigh of relief.

Demon June bails them out after a terrible drop by the TE @UNCFootball #JustSayin — Slim ⚾🏀🏈🏒🍻 (@BiggSlimmyG) October 25, 2026

Looked like Demon June broke a tackle by Syracuse safety Jai Eugene on that touchdown run. Orange has rotated a lot of players through that safety spot without success. — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) October 25, 2026

Untimely Sack

Late in the third quarter, North Carolina had the ball near midfield, with an opportunity to take a three-possession lead. On third down, Edwards Jr. was flushed out of the pocket and attempted to loop back to his right. The play resulted in a 15-yard sack, forcing the Tar Heels to punt.

Syracuse's Chris D'Appolonia records a big 15-yard sack on UNC quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. The Tar Heels are forced to punt from their own 36. UNC still leads 20-10 with 2:06 left in 3Q. — Nicholas Alumkal (@nalumkal) October 25, 2026

Offense Fails To Put Game Away

Shortly after North Carolina extended its lead to 10 points, Syracuse's quarterback delivered a 76-yard touchdown pass to Umari Hatcher. Now, the Tar Heels' offense had an opportunity to respond and orchestrate a clock-chewing drive, while simultaneously putting the game out of reach. Edwards Jr. had the offense cruising with a fast tempo and quick passes.

However, the drive stalled out near the goal line and North Carolina was forced to settle for a field goal, taking a 23-17 lead with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game.

Billy Edwards Jr... you CANNOT miss BOTH of those wide open WR's! — #1 Panthers DAWG (@RobGuy3) October 25, 2026

Crucial Turnover on Downs

The Orange scored a touchdown, but missed the go-ahead field goal. North Carolina just needed a field goal to win the game. The Tar Heels slowly moved down the field but were faced with a fourth down on Syracuse's 39-yard line. Edwards Jr. couldn't find anyone open and took a sack while attempting to escape the pocket.

Billy Edwards Jr is NOT the answer. How can the coaching staff not see this?! — Jimmy Parker (@JimmyParker87) October 25, 2026

North Carolina would lose the game in overtime, as Syracuse converted a two-point conversion to win the game 31-30.