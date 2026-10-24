3 Key UNC Football Players To Watch Against Syracuse

The North Carolina Tar Heels are entering their Week 8 matchup against the Syracuse Orange with plenty on the line.

While every game presents its own challenges, this contest is somewhat of a breather for the Tar Heels, who have faced Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Duke in recent weeks. With all due respect to Syracuse, it's heading into this weekend's matchup with a 2-4 record and major question marks at quarterback. That said, here are three North Carolina players to watch on Saturday .

Billy Edwards Jr.

In Week 7, North Carolina's offense jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Duke. However, as usual, the offense went through a major drought, failing to score again until under the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Edwards Jr. was sharp in the first half, completing 9-of-14 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown. He was much quieter in the second half, as the Tar Heels struggled to sustain drives.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a favorable matchup, the Wisconsin transfer has an opportunity to maintain the positive momentum he established last week.

Kenton Dopson III

North Carolina's secondary has been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, with several starters going down against Pittsburgh and Duke. Dopson III was a highly sought-after freshman recruit. The six-foot, 200-pound cornerback originally committed to Miami before flipping to North Carolina.

Due to the number of defensive backs out against Duke, Dopson III played 65 snaps, a season-high for the freshman defensive back. In his expanded role, Dopson III recorded seven total tackles and one interception, which sealed the game for the Tar Heels. Coming out of high school, he was one of the highest-ranked defensive backs in his recruiting class. With Tre Miller out and multiple other cornerbacks and safeties in question, Dopson III projects to play substantial snaps.

Jaylen McGill

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benjamin Hall exited Week 7 with an injury in the first quarter and didn't return. Although Hall has been upgraded to probable, McGill could be the early-down back, with Demon June operating as the third-down and goal-line running back.

McGill was ineffective and disappointing through the first three quarters, including a fumble late in the third quarter that prevented the Tar Heels from taking a two-possession lead. However, the coaching staff's trust in the sophomore running back didn't waver, as he was the primary running back on the game-winning drive.

McGill would take three carries for 44 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown that propelled North Carolina to victory. McGill's workload will be one to watch against Syracuse.

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