UNC Football Suffers Ultimate Letdown vs. Syracuse: Biggest Takeaways

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a massive letdown defeat in overtime to the Syracuse Orange, 31-30, for their third loss of the season.

After two wins in a row against a ranked Pittsburgh team and an in-state victory over rival Duke, North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick fall short in a game with plenty of chances to end in the fourth quarter. Here are some of the key takeaways from Saturday night's incredibly disappointing loss.

Fourth Down Defense Was an Issue Early

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels had a rough night against the Orange on fourth down. Credit should go to their offense for putting themselves in that position to potentially convert on fourth down. The lack of ample size in the middle of the defensive front continues to be a factor in short-yardage defense, allowing Syracuse to convert all three attempts.

UNC allowed a 25-yard run on fourth down toward the end of the first half, though it only led to a field goal. Against the Hurricanes, they have to be better on this down.

Billy Edwards Could Be a Liability vs. Miami

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes calls during the second quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll dive into this further next week, but if the Tar Heels want to pull off a major upset next weekend, they need Billy Edwards to step up. He had a solid game against Syracuse, starting by throwing to eight different receivers and completing his first 11 passes, finishing the day going 27-for-44 for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Edwards continues to put the ball in harm's way, and his footwork causes him to short-hop passes into the turf. He also missed some wide-open receivers that could've added big points. Edwards did make accurate throws and performed as a game manager should, but I'm worried about his potential play next week, especially against pressure.

Jordan Shipp Is a Problem

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Tar Heels don't have Jordan Shipp, it could be a major issue at any point this season. He is their best offensive player by a wide margin, catching eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, including a critical catch to set up a goal-to-go in the first overtime.

When you need a third-down conversion for a big play, Shipp consistently shows up. He is Mr. Carolina for a reason, and his performance on Saturday showed that.

Derek McDonald Makes His Mark Against Former Team

For the first time, MIKE linebacker Derek McDonald faced his former team of four years in Syracuse. The veteran defender had an incredible game for the Tar Heels, playing sideline to sideline, fitting the run, and filling gaps. He finished the night with 16 tackles, a critical tackle for loss in overtime, and was an important piece for the Tar Heels on Saturday night.

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) reacts after a play during the first quarter against Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen McGill Should Be North Carolina's Starting RB Going Forward

Finishing the day with 12 carries for 62 yards, the sophomore running back is showing why he could be North Carolina's secret weapon for the remainder of the season. In fact, I think this game showed exactly why McGill should be the Tar Heels' starting running back for the foreseeable future.

McGill adds a level of explosiveness and dynamism that Benjamin Hall and Demon June (nine carries, 53 yards, one touchdown) lack. He's a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, and the offense seems to hum when he gets the ball in space.