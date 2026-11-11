Tar Heel Nation Relieved After UNC Basketball Win Over Wyoming
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The North Carolina Tar Heels hosted Wyoming on Tuesday night in their third game of the season.
Here's how Tar Heel Nation reacted to North Carolina's performance.
Rebounding Already An Issue
It's a broken record, but North Carolina's rebounding woes have been an issue since the preseason. In the opening four minutes of the game, the Tar Heels were outrebounded 4-1. In the process, they allowed three offensive rebounds. Safe to say, Tar Heel fans weren't pleased with the team's early performance in that department.
Maximo Adams Makes Immediate Impact
The freshman forward entered the game following the under-15-minute media timeout and wasted no time making his presence known. Adams blocked a shot on his first defensive possession and then hit two consecutive three-pointers.
Bench Proving Worth
In addition to Adams, guard Isaiah Denis imposed his will early in this game, scoring eight points and providing a boost for the Tar Heels. The starting five was a bit lackadaisical out of the gates.
Another Slow Start For Matt Able
Able was a non-factor in the 39-point win over Wofford last week. That dormant production carried over into Friday night, as Able didn't score his first point until the two-minute mark in the first half. His steal and breakaway dunk stopped an 8-0 run by Wyoming, but the sophomore guard needs to assert himself earlier in these games.
Sayon Keita's Defensive Prowess on Full Display
Rebounding has been a work in progress for Keita. On the other hand, his shot-blocking ability has transferred to Chapel Hill. By the first media timeout in the second half, the former FC Barcelona center had five blocks.
Terrence Brown Taking Over
The Utah transfer has shown the ability to take over games when need be. Brown scored the Tar Heels' first eight points to open the second half, giving North Carolina marginal breathing room. The veteran guard repeatedly carved his way to the basket, either making contested layups or drawing fouls.
North Carolina Pulling Away
The Tar Heels were a completely different team in the second half. Brown and Keita were the driving forces, and they each played to their strengths. At one point, the Tar Heels had made 8-of-9 shots, which ballooned their lead to 56-42 under the 12-minute mark.
When North Carolina can contain the opponent's activity on the glass, that's when we see this team shine. Michael Malone wants the Tar Heels to run in transition, and piling up defensive rebounds is the way to carry out that plan. That was apparent in the second half, and a major reason North Carolina pulled away.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.