Tar Heel Nation Relieved After UNC Basketball Win Over Wyoming

The North Carolina Tar Heels hosted Wyoming on Tuesday night in their third game of the season.

Here's how Tar Heel Nation reacted to North Carolina's performance .

Rebounding Already An Issue

It's a broken record, but North Carolina's rebounding woes have been an issue since the preseason. In the opening four minutes of the game, the Tar Heels were outrebounded 4-1. In the process, they allowed three offensive rebounds. Safe to say, Tar Heel fans weren't pleased with the team's early performance in that department.

This is the worst rebounding team in Carolina history — UNC Fan (@sportsfan513) November 11, 2026

On everything I love I could rebound better than this team 😭 — HubertsBurner (@UNCballTalk) November 11, 2026

Maximo Adams Makes Immediate Impact

The freshman forward entered the game following the under-15-minute media timeout and wasted no time making his presence known. Adams blocked a shot on his first defensive possession and then hit two consecutive three-pointers .

Maximo Adams has to start next game — Broad Street Blues (@BroadStr33tBlue) November 11, 2026

Maximo Adams is a dawg — A humble servant (@Gobl1nK1ngx) November 11, 2026

Bench Proving Worth

In addition to Adams, guard Isaiah Denis imposed his will early in this game, scoring eight points and providing a boost for the Tar Heels. The starting five was a bit lackadaisical out of the gates.

Isaiah Denis is making his presence known in the Dean Dome tonight. — Tink (@Tink_Amore) November 11, 2026

Another Slow Start For Matt Able

Able was a non-factor in the 39-point win over Wofford last week. That dormant production carried over into Friday night, as Able didn't score his first point until the two-minute mark in the first half. His steal and breakaway dunk stopped an 8-0 run by Wyoming, but the sophomore guard needs to assert himself earlier in these games.

Is Matt Able good? — J_Short 4_Jay (@JShort4Jay) November 11, 2026

Sayon Keita's Defensive Prowess on Full Display

Rebounding has been a work in progress for Keita. On the other hand, his shot-blocking ability has transferred to Chapel Hill. By the first media timeout in the second half, the former FC Barcelona center had five blocks.

Sayon Keita is an amazing shot blocker. — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) November 11, 2026

Terrence Brown Taking Over

The Utah transfer has shown the ability to take over games when need be. Brown scored the Tar Heels' first eight points to open the second half, giving North Carolina marginal breathing room. The veteran guard repeatedly carved his way to the basket, either making contested layups or drawing fouls.

Brown the only one with no trouble finishing layups tonight — Myroslav Holodynskyi (@MyrOsLove) November 11, 2026

North Carolina Pulling Away

The Tar Heels were a completely different team in the second half. Brown and Keita were the driving forces, and they each played to their strengths. At one point, the Tar Heels had made 8-of-9 shots, which ballooned their lead to 56-42 under the 12-minute mark.

When North Carolina can contain the opponent's activity on the glass, that's when we see this team shine. Michael Malone wants the Tar Heels to run in transition, and piling up defensive rebounds is the way to carry out that plan. That was apparent in the second half, and a major reason North Carolina pulled away.

#UNC leads 56-42 at the 11:41 mark.



Turns out when you rebound the ball, good things happen. UNC winning the glass 9-6 this half and outscoring the Cowboys 25-13. Shooting 10-13 (76.9%) and holding Wyo to 6-16 (37.5%) will do that, too.



Sayon Keita: 13 pts, 7 rebs, 6 blks — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) November 11, 2026

Terrence Brown & Sayon Keita score 18 of North Carolina’s first 21 points in the second half. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) November 11, 2026