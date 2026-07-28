National QB Rankings Deliver Brutal Reality Check for North Carolina

The state of North Carolina football is not exactly desirable. Yet, there is still intrigue surrounding this roster, and with expectations essentially at the floor, there’s really nowhere to go but up.

Sports Illustrated's Zach Koons recently released his Power Four quarterback rankings entering the 2026 season, where he ranked every Power Four QB from No. 68 to No. 1. In short, North Carolina’s landing spot was less than ideal.

Billy Edwards Jr. Ranked No. 61

Injured Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during the second quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of 68 Power Four schools, North Carolina’s first-year transfer, Billy Edwards Jr., landed at just No. 61 on the rankings. While there could technically be an argument made for a higher landing spot, it’s not all that unreasonable.

As Koons suggests in the article, it was an odd choice for Bill Belichick to pair up his fairly young roster with a sixth-year college quarterback who is coming off a major knee injury that sidelined his 2025 college campaign at Wisconsin.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. transferred to North Carolina after a short stint in Madison and following a three-year career with Maryland. In those three years, he played only one season as a starter (2024) and finished with a 65% completion rate, 2,881 passing yards, and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Not exactly the best resume in college sports.

UNC QB Battle

Even though Edwards Jr. was given the nod as the starter in the rankings, the positional battle is far from over. Both Miles O’Neill, Au’Tori Newkirk, and Travis Burgess are still in contention for the Heels' QB1 spot.

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) attempts a pass in the first half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Neill comes from Texas A&M, where he was a redshirt freshman, and has seen very limited college football experience. Newkirk is essentially in the same boat, though he redshirted with UNC a season ago and appeared in two games last season for the Tar Heels.

Even then, nobody in the quarterback battle has less college experience than Travis Burgess. He was a 4-star prospect out of Georgia and will enter his freshman season with the Tar Heels.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. comes in with the most experience, as that is probably the best reason as to why he’s given the nod as the projected starter. Although, with low levels of experience comes untapped potential, and North Carolina could be in a better position than most fans may think if even just one of these guys pans out.

It’s a very interesting dilemma Bill Belichick has on his hands, and Heels fans will have to wait and see who is deemed fit for the job.