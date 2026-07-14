Every QB UNC Will Face This Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

This season is a make-or-break campaign for the North Carolina Tar Heels, especially head coach Bill Belichick, who could be heading out the door ahead of the 2027 season if the team ends up remotely close to where it was in 2025. That will be the case.

North Carolina's schedule will be difficult to navigate, especially considering which quarterbacks it will face in 2025. Ironically, the Tar Heels' quarterback situation is a bit in flux, with no set starter heading into training camp. Billy Edwards Jr., Travis Burgess, and Miles O'Neill will compete for the starting job in the coming weeks, leading to Carolina's regular season opener against TCU in Dublin.

With that in mind, here are the quarterbacks North Carolina will be facing this season, ranked from worst to best.

No. 12: Jackson Byrd [East Tennessee State]

Austin Peay's Gorel Soumare (10) tries to escape the tackle of East Tennessee State defenders during their college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Johnson City. Apsu Etsu Sports Info 1 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

East Tennessee State doesn't have a notable starting-caliber quarterback on its roster, but Byrd is expected to be the runaway favorite for the job. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound quarterback attempted only 10 passes across three appearances last season.

That level of inexperience and production should not concern the Tar Heels at all when they host the Buccaneers on Sept. 12.

No. 11: Jake Merklinger [UConn]

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) on the field for the NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State University on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Huskies will have a different starting quarterback in 2026, with Joe Fagnano's eligibility having expired. Connecticut acquired the Tennessee transfer this offseason, hoping that he can keep the new-look offense afloat.

In two seasons at Tennessee, the 6-foot-3, 216-pound quarterback has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Quite frankly, the resume isn't impressive enough to have him inside the top 10 on this particular list.

No. 10: Lincoln Kienholz [Louisville]

Louisville Football quarterback Lincoln Kienholz looks for a receiver during open practice. March 18, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kienholz has spent the last two seasons as Ohio State's backup quarterback behind Julian Sayin. With that being said, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound quarterback has proven nothing during that time, completing 11-of-19 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown.

There will certainly be hype around Kienholz, as he transferred from one of the best college football programs, but that does not guarantee anything.

No. 9: Steve Angeli [Syracuse]

Sep 20, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) passes against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After transferring from Notre Dame last offseason, Angeli actually proved to be a competent quarterback, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions in 2025.

Angeli could easily outperform this ranking in 2026, and if he does, I will be the first to admit I have him ranked too low.

No. 8: Mason Heintschel [Pittsburgh]

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) prepares to fire the ball downfield while being pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heintschel is entering his sophomore season, and based on what he accomplished last season, he is another player on this list who could outpace this ranking. In 2025, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound quarterback completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,098 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

If the young signal caller can take that next step in his development, he has a tremendous chance of skyrocketing up these rankings as the season progresses.

No. 7: Walker Eget [Duke]

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina caught a major break when Darian Mensah transferred from Duke. On the other hand, the former Tulane quarterback landed with a national title contender who resides in the ACC. We will talk about him later.

Regardless, the Blue Devils - for the second straight offseason - had to address their quarterback situation through the transfer portal. Signing the San Jose State transfer was not a bad consolation prize. Eget's completion percentage (59.0) is certainly a major red flag, but in Duke's offensive scheme, the veteran quarterback should vastly improve in that department.

No. 6: Beau Pribula [Virginia]

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) warms up before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers didn't lose many players this offseason, but the quarterback position needed attention after Chandler Morris' eligibility expired.

Virginia solved that brief issue by acquiring the Missouri transfer, who left much to be desired last season. Pribula produced 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he completed 67.4 percent of his passes, which mirrors what Morris accomplished as a passer in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound quarterback is the most likely player to slip down this list as the season unfolds.

No. 5: Jaden Craig [TCU]

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU quarterback Jaden Craig speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craig has spent the last three seasons at Harvard, and over the last two seasons, the 6-foot-3, 229-pound quarterback has compiled 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Completing 62.8 percent of his passes is modest, and in the Big 12, which is not known for elite defense, Craig has an opportunity to improve his efficiency.

No. 4: Christopher Vizzina [Clemson]

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) consoles quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) after the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, October 18, 2025. SMU won 35-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vizzina is a former 5-star recruit, but was forced to sit behind Cade Klubnik over the last few seasons. However, with Klubnik battling injuries last season, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound quarterback stepped in and proved to be a viable option under center.

Toward the end of the season, Vizzina started two games, including Oct. 18 against SMU. In that contest, the veteran quarterback completed 29-of-42 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns. If Vizzina can demonstrate that consistently, Clemson could be one of the surprise teams in the nation this season.

No. 3: CJ Bailey [NC State]

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) drops back against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The junior quarterback has been a sound pocket passer throughout his short career, but last season, the 6-foot-5, 213-pound quarterback took a leap in that department.

Bailey completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,884 yards, 23 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Typically, a high completion percentage is correlated with short-distance pass attempts, but Bailey consistently pushed the ball down the field. It would not surprise me if Bailey jumps to the No. 2 spot on this list at some point during this upcoming season.

No. 2: CJ Carr [Notre Dame]

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (13) throws the ball in the first half of a NCAA football game against Texas A&M at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carr is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft. Although I am not personally too high on the Notre Dame product, he does deserve to be here based on the other names in these rankings.

In 2025, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound quarterback completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Carr has an opportunity to duplicate that level of production on a team competing for a College Football Playoff appearance. It will be interesting to watch how Carr operates with his top two running backs from last season - Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price - no longer part of the program.

No. 1: Darian Mensah [Miami]

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you forgot, we did mention Mensah earlier and said we would be discussing him at some point. It was a long wait, but this is the obvious answer at No. 1. Mensah's exit from Duke was not the cleanest, but his ability to operate from the pocket is.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,646 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions on an electrifying, yet flawed, Duke offense. Mensah enters a tantalizing situation at Miami, with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate as his top two pass-catching options. Additionally, the Hurricanes were in the National Championship game last season.

I am extremely high on Mensah and believe he could be the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.