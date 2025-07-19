Former Tar Heels Basketball Player to Continue Career in Japan
Former University of North Carolina basketball player Nassir Little is continuing his quest to play professional basketball.
Little announced on Friday he has signed with the Chiba Jets of Japan's B League for the 2025-2026 season. The deal was reported by Basketnews.com on social media.
"I’m excited about the opportunity to help the Chiba Jets win a championship! I know some of the players on the team and I’ve been to Japan for vacation so I really look forward to this experience," Little said in a release issued by the team in Japanese which was translated into English. "I’ve heard Chiba is a great club with a great new arena and great fans. I look forward to meeting everyone and I’m excited to have a great season!"
Little was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he has not been able to find a consistent home as he has bounced around the league. His career started as a key reserve with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he was later traded to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade which involved Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday.
He enjoyed one season with the Suns before he was waived. Little was injured throughout his season with the club and his availability was always a question. He subsequently signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat and played for their G League team in Sioux Falls during the 2024-2025 season.
Little did appear in 237 career NBA games, averaging 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. He averaged 15.8 minutes per game throughout his career. The veteran hopes to return to the NBA after a successful season in Japan. Should he not make in back to the States, he could enjoy a nice career overseas.
Former NBA forward, Yuta Watanabe, who played with Little in Phoenix, is perhaps the most familiar name on the Chiba Jets’ roster. The club competes in Japan’s top basketball league. Philadelphia 76ers power forward Guerschony Yabusele played in Japan for five seasons before finding success in Philadelphia.
Little played on the 2018-2019 North Carolina squad which lost to Auburn in the Sweet 16. He played in all 36 games, off the bench, and averaged 9.8 points during the season. He jumped to the NBA after the one season and he left North Carolina with zero career starts.
