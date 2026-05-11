UNC Needs To Add This Star Big 12 Transfer

This is the first offseason of the Michael Malone era at North Carolina, and the 54-year-old head coach has assembled a compelling roster.

Despite being formally introduced on the same day the transfer portal window opened, Malone and his staff have identified several talents who should fill major voids. However, the Tar Heels are still one or two pieces away from solidifying a roster that can legitimately compete in meaningful games late in the season.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While Malone has been scouting overseas prospects, as evidenced by Sayon Keita signing with North Carolina earlier this offseason, the longtime head coach should shift his focus back to the college ranks to elevate this roster to the next level.

North Carolina Should Target Milan Momcilovic

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Momcilovic entered the 2026 NBA Draft but maintained his college eligibility and entered the transfer portal shortly after Iowa State's season ended. The junior forward was ranked No. 1 in the portal and remains available, as he is in the midst of the draft process.

The 6-foot-7, 224-pound forward has always been an above-average three-point shooter throughout his collegiate career, but last season Momcilovic was lethal from beyond the arc. In 2025, the Iowa State transfer averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from three-point range, both career-highs.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Three-point shooting was certainly an area of weakness for the Tar Heels last season, and is one of the main reasons they were never able to crawl out of a large deficit. North Carolina has added pieces that should improve perimeter production, but Momcilovic would erase those issues single-handedly.

Malone has made impressive additions to the roster, who should make a considerable impact next season, but the Tar Heels are not remotely close to the top teams in the nation. Landing Momcilovic would instantly elevate North Carolina closer to that tier of programs.

What Tar Heels Would Look Like

Feb 16, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

North Carolina's rotation is nearly set in stone, and barring a monumental signing, as this one would be, it will remain that way. That being said, if Momcilovic removed himself from the draft process and elected to take his talents to Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels' starting lineup would see a seismic shift.

Matt Able would most likely be demoted to a bench role, with Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Momcilovic, Jarin Stevenson, and Sayon Keita rounding out the starting five. There have been concrete reports that this is in the works, but there's a reason Momcilovic is maintaining his college eligibility, and if the Tar Heels should offer anything for his services.