North Carolina Officially Signs Pivotal Backcourt Piece

There have been constant twists and turns in Chapel Hill during Michael Malone's first month as the North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach.

It finally feels like the waves have subsided and everything is falling into place. On Wednesday, Malone's first acquisition since taking over, Neoklis Avdalas, arrived at the Dean E. Smith Center, cementing his move to North Carolina. That being said, earning a player's commitment does not guarantee anything, as evidenced by Florida Atlantic transfer Maxim Logue withdrawing from North Carolina days after announcing his decision to join the Tar Heels.

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) drives past SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

So, when Matt Able was invited to the 2026 NBA Draft combine and announced his intention to go through the process, worrisome speculation filled the streets in Chapel Hill. However, on Thursday, the North Carolina State transfer officially signed with the Tar Heels.

Why This Makes Sense

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard's long-term goal is to play in the NBA. By accepting the invitation to the scouting combine, Able unintentionally sparked a ruckus among Tar Heel fans, who were concerned that the program would be losing another transfer portal acquisition.

Thursday's news validated my thoughts this past weekend when I explained that North Carolina should not be concerned about this situation. Yes, Able could have theoretically entered the upcoming draft, but his decision to explore the opportunity was solely to speak with scouts about the areas of his game he needs to improve to reach his goals.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

This draft class is loaded with several superstar talents, as the top 15 picks could all be last year's incoming freshman class. Able to forego another year in college basketball to be a mid-late second-round pick would be a major risk, given that he would not be guaranteed to even be selected.

Any player in a similar situation to Able would be advised to consider suiting up for at least one more season in college and then enter the 2027 NBA Draft, which should have less competition. This year's draft class has the potential of being a generational group.

Significance of the Signing

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Obviously, Malone identified Able as a pivotal piece to kickstart his tenure in Chapel Hill. During his freshman season in 2025, the guard averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range.

Next season's roster will be defined by its versatility on both ends of the floor, a trait Malone sees in Able's role on this team, according to Able's father, Doug.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives the ball around Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“They want him to be a shooting guard, a secondary ball handler, someone who can guard the ‘1’ through the ‘3’, and someone who should be on the floor quite a bit,” Doug Able said.

With several moving parts and a roster filled with newcomers, Able signing on the dotted line and officially entering the equation in 2026 is fantastic news for North Carolina.