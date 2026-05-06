Ranking North Carolina’s Top 5 Players for 2026-27 Season

It has been a hectic first month in the Michael Malone era in Chapel Hill, as the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster resembles nothing like what it looked like last season.

That being said, the Tar Heels' brass has constructed a roster capable of winning multiple games in the NCAA Tournament. With North Carolina's roster essentially cemented, here are the five best players on its 2026-27 roster.

1. Terrence Brown

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

North Carolina's backcourt production was inconsistent at times last season, and with all of those players leaving the program this offseason, Malone needed a difference-making guard. Brown certainly fits the bill , as he averaged nearly 20 points per game last season at Utah.

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard's ability to score at will was not relevant in Chapel Hill in 2025. Brown was one of North Carolina's top targets in the transfer portal, and his addition was groundbreaking for the program.

2. Sayon Keita

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 7-foot center from Spain is a 5-star recruit and reclassified from the 2027 class to play immediately next season in Chapel Hill. Keita is a potential lottery pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Finding a center that will duplicate what Henri Veesaar accomplished last season is impossible, but the former Barcelona center's ability to dominate on defense will elevate North Carolina to another level. Keita will need to refine his offensive game, but that will come with time.

3. Neoklis Avdalas

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) celebrates with fans after the game at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Virginia Tech transfer could end up being the most important player for the Tar Heels next season. His ability to operate as a guard at 6-foot-9 and 216 pounds is something that should have North Carolina fans excited.

Avdalas will unlock several elements in this offense, including Brown's role off the ball. The Utah transfer will benefit from Avdalas orchestrating the offense.

4. Jarin Stevenson

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Stevenson was a key role player in 2025, and that will continue to be the case next season, with his experience and increased opportunity apparent.

Malone has reportedly told people around the program that he envisions Stevenson as the Tar Heels' version of Aaron Gordon. The Alabama transfer took a leap last season when Caleb Wilson missed the final nine games of the season.

5. Maximo Adams

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward was a 4-star recruit in this year's class, and could develop into a secret weapon for the Tar Heels next season. At the moment, I would assume Adams and Matt Able will battle for the starting forward position.

If Adams opens the season off the bench, he could be one of the best role players in the country. Adams is an elite shot-creator who can score at all three levels off the dribble.