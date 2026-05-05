Predicting Stats for UNC’s Transfers in 2026

Next season's roster for the North Carolina Tar Heels has been heavily predicated on the transfer portal, especially with Michael Malone taking over as head coach less than 24 hours before the "free agency period" officially opened.

While the timing of the hire initially set the Tar Heels behind schedule, in terms of recruitment, the 54-year-old head coach quickly bolstered his staff and pursued several high-end talents in the portal. In total, Malone has orchestrated five additions to the roster. Here are statistical projections for each one of those players in 2026.

Terrence Brown: 17.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While these projections indicate a slight dip in production, that is a plausible outcome with an improved supporting cast for the 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard . Brown was heavily depended on at Utah, but with this roster, he will not be asked to do as much.

Additionally, I would expect this efficiency to improve, especially from three-point range, as he shot 32.7 percent from beyond the arc last season. The veteran guard will benefit immensely from Malone's tutelage.

Neoklis Avdalas: 13.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) points to the fans after dunking the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Malone could have Avdalas run the offense as his main point guard, with Brown serving as an off-ball scorer more often. The Virginia Tech transfer's scoring and assist production should each improve in this system.

Being surrounded by above-average talent could lead to a breakout campaign for the 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard.

Matt Able: 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able will compete with Maximo Adams for the starting small forward position, and based on the fact that the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard was hand-selected by Malone, the North Carolina State transfer should have the inside track.

Coming off the bench last season, Able produced similar numbers to these projections and could exceed expectations as a starter.

Cade Bennerman: 6.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists

Father Ryan's Cade Bennerman (35) goes to the basket against JPII’s Kamden Days (5) during a high school basketball game Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Hendersonville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Northwestern transfer is a complete mystery as he redshirted his freshman year in 2025. With Logue no longer part of the picture, Bennerman could develop into a consistent role player for the Tar Heels.

That being said, there is not much to go off of in this projection, which is why the explanation is so brief.

Sayon Keita: 11.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Keita is technically not a transfer portal acquisition, but Malone successfully recruited the overseas star, and as an extra bonus, the sought-after center reclassified from the 2027 class to play immediately next season.

The former Barcelona big man is an elite rim protector and is willing to run the floor, which will lead to easy transition points.