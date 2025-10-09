What UNC Owes Belichick If He’s Fired
A little over 24 hours ago, North Carolina’s brass held "preliminary conversations" about "potential exit strategy discussions" regarding what actions to take with Belichick.
The report also suggests that North Carolina could attempt to dismiss Belichick for cause by citing rules violations involving members of his coaching staff. It should be noted that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended earlier this week for providing extra benefits to players and their families, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
Carolina is 2-3 on the year, but don't let the record fool you. Its three losses were all to Power Four programs: TCU, UCF and Clemson. The combined outcome was 120-33 (40-11 average) and the average margin of each game was 29 points.
The offense has struggled badly, averaging just 264.8 yards per game, which ranks 131st nationally and last in the ACC. The Tar Heels are at or near the bottom in nearly every national and conference statistical category. It’s also worth noting that UNC finally eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark in its 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4.
Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76 percent of their passes for 906 yards—an average of 302 per game—with seven touchdowns and only one interception. The Tar Heels would be the 130th pass defense in the country if you take out the Charlotte and Richmond.
This is not the performance North Carolina expected after giving Belichick a five-year, $50 million contract, with guaranteed money for the first three years.
If Belichick were to take another job, he would actually owe North Carolina $1 million. That figure dropped from $10 million on June 1.
What makes matters worse is that the Board of Trustees made the hire without consulting athletic director Bubba Cunningham. Has the move been worth it? Right now, the answer is no.
Mark This Date On Your Calendar
The key date to keep in mind is Dec. 31, 2027. Under Belichick's contract, if UNC were to fire Belichick at any point before Dec. 31, 2027, the university would owe him everything he was set to be paid up to that date.
As things stand, that figure is north of $20 million, which makes Belichick's buyout the second-highest in college football history. That number also doesn't include what the university will owe General Michael Lombardi, as well as the rest of the staff.
The two largest buyouts are Jimbo Fisher, who Texas A&M paid more than $76 million to part ways with, and Willie Taggart, Fisher's successor at Florida State, who received a buyout of more than $21 million from Florida State after his departure.
What Does UNC Pay Bill Belichick if He Leaves?
If Belichick chooses to resign, the process is simpler and less expensive for North Carolina. Under his contract, if Belichick steps down, he is required to pay the university “liquidated damages” of $1 million.
- “Coach shall pay the liquidated damages amount within 180 days of coach’s termination,” the contract reads.
