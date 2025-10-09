All Tar Heels

What UNC Owes Belichick If He’s Fired

Here's how much Carolina will have to pay Bill Belichick if they were to fire him

Grant Chachere

Bill Belichick walking off the field after North Carolina's 48-14 loss vs. TCU on Sept. 1, 2025.
Bill Belichick walking off the field after North Carolina's 48-14 loss vs. TCU on Sept. 1, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
A little over 24 hours ago, North Carolina’s brass held "preliminary conversations" about "potential exit strategy discussions" regarding what actions to take with Belichick.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

​​The report also suggests that North Carolina could attempt to dismiss Belichick for cause by citing rules violations involving members of his coaching staff. It should be noted that cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended earlier this week for providing extra benefits to players and their families, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Carolina is 2-3 on the year, but don't let the record fool you. Its three losses were all to Power Four programs: TCU, UCF and Clemson. The combined outcome was 120-33 (40-11 average) and the average margin of each game was 29 points.

The offense has struggled badly, averaging just 264.8 yards per game, which ranks 131st nationally and last in the ACC. The Tar Heels are at or near the bottom in nearly every national and conference statistical category. It’s also worth noting that UNC finally eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark in its 38-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 4.

Including the Clemson game, UNC’s pass defense has allowed Power Four opponents to complete 76 percent of their passes for 906 yards—an average of 302 per game—with seven touchdowns and only one interception. The Tar Heels would be the 130th pass defense in the country if you take out the Charlotte and Richmond.

UNC
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick during UNC's 38-10 loss to Clemson; Oct. 4, 2025 / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

This is not the performance North Carolina expected after giving Belichick a five-year, $50 million contract, with guaranteed money for the first three years.

If Belichick were to take another job, he would actually owe North Carolina $1 million. That figure dropped from $10 million on June 1. 

What makes matters worse is that the Board of Trustees made the hire without consulting athletic director Bubba Cunningham. Has the move been worth it? Right now, the answer is no.

Mark This Date On Your Calendar

UNC
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The key date to keep in mind is Dec. 31, 2027. Under Belichick's contract, if UNC were to fire Belichick at any point before Dec. 31, 2027, the university would owe him everything he was set to be paid up to that date.

As things stand, that figure is north of $20 million, which makes Belichick's buyout the second-highest in college football history.  That number also doesn't include what the university will owe General Michael Lombardi, as well as the rest of the staff.

The two largest buyouts are Jimbo Fisher, who Texas A&M paid more than $76 million to part ways with, and Willie Taggart, Fisher's successor at Florida State, who received a buyout of more than $21 million from Florida State after his departure.

What Does UNC Pay Bill Belichick if He Leaves? 

UNC
North Carolina running out on the field through smoke before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

If Belichick chooses to resign, the process is simpler and less expensive for North Carolina. Under his contract, if Belichick steps down, he is required to pay the university “liquidated damages” of $1 million.

  • “Coach shall pay the liquidated damages amount within 180 days of coach’s termination,” the contract reads. 

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.