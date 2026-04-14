New Hint Links Tar Heels to Massive Addition in Muurinen

The Michael Malone era at North Carolina is off to an interesting start. The unfortunate news from Chapel Hill is that 5-star commit Dylan Mingo is parting ways with the university and officially reopening his recruitment to find a new team.

While this news is a major letdown, there may be good news coming soon. Miikka Muurinen , a 6-foot-10 Serbian power forward, has yet to commit to a team next season, and it could favor North Carolina when he does announce.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miikka is ranked as a 4-star on most recruiting websites and would be an excellent addition to next year’s roster, especially considering the news that Caleb Wilson will be headed to the NBA officially.

X Post Links Miikka to Carolina

Cam Wilder, a coach of an AAU team called RWE, replied to the commitment of Neoklis Avdalas with an interesting quote. “I’m not gon say who else finna be going to UNC .. but the heels are back,” he replied.

i’m not gon say who else finna be going to UNC .. but the heels are back 🤣 https://t.co/J34QupVAqT — Cam Wilder (@camwilderr) April 13, 2026

It turns out, Miikka Muurinen had played for RWE and was coached by none other than Wilder, making Tar Heel fans confident that Muurinen was the player Wilder was alluding to in his post.

If this is in fact true, it would be a huge addition for the Heels in a time where they absolutely needed a major signing. As I said, Muurinen would round out the starting rotation very nicely, and his length could make for an absolutely dominant duo with Henri Veesaar if he were to return.

Who’s the Competition?

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aside from North Carolina, Muurinen holds offers from six other teams: Michigan, Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, and NC State. Among those teams, he has only visited the campuses of two of them, those being Michigan and Arkansas.

One advantage North Carolina has over those other programs is that his mom played basketball for the Tar Heels from 2001 to 2003. As we know, family ties bode well for the Carolina program, which adds another tally to the list of good signs for the Tar Heels to land the Serbian star.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels are poised to continue having an interesting offseason, and this development makes things that much more complicated for Michael Malone and the rest of the Carolina staff. A commitment from Miikka Muurinen would be game-changing for the Tar Heels as they try to manage heading into next season with a plethora of new faces.