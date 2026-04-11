Tar Heels Targeting Elite Prospect With Deep UNC Ties

The Tar Heels may not be done recruiting high school talent just yet. As transfer portal season is fully underway, Carolina has set its sights on another top recruit in the 2026 recruiting class. Serbian power forward Miikka Muurinen has reportedly been in contact with North Carolina, and there are some potential ties that may make this signing even more likely.

The Next Serbian Superstar Under Michael Malone

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For starters, we all know what Michael Malone was able to do with Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets. Muurinen could be the next Serbian superstar player to learn under coach Malone in a system he is labeling as pro-level in Chapel Hill. Malone would love for North Carolina to become a hub for NBA talent, and he seeks to be the one developing them.

Muurinen would be an excellent replacement for Caleb Wilson, who is taking his talents to the NBA after an amazing freshman season in Chapel Hill. If Henri Veesaar were to return, which is becoming more likely by the day, he and Muurinen would immediately be contenders for the best front court in the nation.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Muurinen is ranked 5- and 4-star on various recruiting sites, with some labeling him a 5-star and others a 4-star. The 6-foot-10 high school star has narrowed his interest to seven teams.

North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan, Duke , Arkansas, Kentucky, and NC State make up the list of his top interests at the moment. One thing to note is that he has only visited Michigan and Arkansas. With Arkansas, it is likely that Muurinen was recruited there by Chuck Martin , who is now the assistant head coach at North Carolina.

Family Ties Between Muurinen and UNC

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward Miikka Muurinen (1) celebrates after a dunk against CIA Bella Vista (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But that’s not all, Muurinen also has family ties to North Carolina. Muurinen’s mom, Jenni Laaksonen, played for the Tar Heels for two seasons from 2001 to 2003. This connection could be huge for the Tar Heels and a major selling point to get Miikka in Carolina blue in the future.

There are many signs pointing to the Tar Heels landing Muurinen, but it won’t be easy. He will be pursued by each of the teams on his interests list, and others have compelling cases that are hard to argue with. But none of the others have family ties, and in a family-centered program like North Carolina's, that could prove to be the ultimate determining factor.