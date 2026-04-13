UNC Emerging As Top Contender for ACC Transfer Star

Michael Malone and his staff have been busy contacting many players in the transfer portal. Though no signings have been made official yet, and no players have made their commitments, you can’t help but feel hopeful that good news is coming for the Tar Heels.

Juke Harris

March 10, 2026: Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) dunks the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the 2025 ACC Men's Baskeetball Championship at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. (Scott Kinser) | (Scott Kinser)

One of the top players in the portal, former Wake Forest guard Juke Harris , has been contacted and met with Michael Malone and the rest of the Tar Heels coaching staff.

The North Carolina staff met with the former Demon Deacon in an at-home visit, and they were seen meeting at a restaurant at Wake Forest.

Feb 14, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Juke Harris is a sophomore guard from Wake Forest who had an absolutely electric past season with the Demon Deacons. He averaged 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in a season that Wake Forest couldn’t categorize as a particularly successful one. Harris was a shining light among the team and recently entered the transfer portal, immediately making him one of the top players available.

Among the teams that have been linked to signing Juke Harris, Michigan stands as the most worthy opponent in terms of landing the six-foot-seven star guard. Before the visit from coach Malone and the rest of the North Carolina staff, Harris met with Dusty May and the Michigan staff and still did not commit, a good sign for Tar Heels fans hoping to land Harris.

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through what has been a nightmare offseason regarding transfer portal departures from North Carolina, signing a star guard like Harris to pair with the incoming class of Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams would instantly bring major hope for the upcoming season.

Carolina Making a Push

At the beginning stages of his transfer portal entry, Michigan was, and has been, the favorite for landing Juke in Ann Arbor. Since then, North Carolina has put together an impressive push to recruit Harris, making things much more complicated for the Wolverines.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) goes to the basket against Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One advantage that North Carolina must utilize is that Juke Harris is a native of the state. He’s from Salisbury, North Carolina, so it’s entirely possible that staying close to home could be a major factor in his decision.

With the initial signing day coming up on April 15th, it seems as if we will receive an answer on Juke Harris’s decision fairly soon. Hopeful for Tar Heel fans, it brings good news back to Chapel Hill in the early stages of the Malone era.