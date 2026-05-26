How Matt Able’s Decision Will Affect North Carolina
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have had themselves quite a tense few weeks as they await the decision of Matt Able.
Able — a transfer from NC State — is currently committed to the Tar Heels, while also keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Able averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman at NC State last season, and took part in the NBA Draft Combine, looking to improve his draft stock.
Able has certainly made UNC a bit nervous this month. He was one of the more impressive players at the Combine earlier this month. Over the course of two 5-on-5 scrimmages, Able averaged roughly 16 points per game and was 7-16 from three-point range in that same span.
A willing three-point shooter with a 6-foot-4 frame, Able mostly projects as a second-round pick currently. However, he does still have room to sneak his way into the first round, especially given how well he performed at the Combine.
Able Amongst Portal Pick-Ups
For UNC’s sake, they sure do hope that Able makes the decision to suit up for them next season. He is one of Michael Malone’s top transfer portal acquisitions in his first offseason as head coach. Imagining a world without Able is a reality that the Tar Heels are hoping they can avoid next season.
Many other star talents who did the same as Able have made the decision to come back to college. Most notably, UNC’s most-bitter rival, the Duke Blue Devils, were able to get John Blackwell to withdraw from the draft and return to school for next season.
Without Able, the Tar Heels would be at a significant disadvantage in trying to find his replacement. At this point, the transfer portal cycle is nearly completed, and finding a replacement with similar value to Able will be a nearly impossible task for Malone and his staff.
UNC’s Losses
They’ve already lost several talents from last season, including losing Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to the draft, and losing role players such as Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac to the transfer portal, so not only will the Tar Heels be undergoing a massive makeover, but it will be even more prominent if Able doesn’t stay true to his commitment.
The clock is ticking for Able to make a decision. Until then, the Tar Heels — and their fans — will hold their breath and hope that he ends up choosing to come to Chapel Hill after testing the draft waters.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.