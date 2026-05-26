How Matt Able’s Decision Will Affect North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had themselves quite a tense few weeks as they await the decision of Matt Able.

Able — a transfer from NC State — is currently committed to the Tar Heels, while also keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Able averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman at NC State last season, and took part in the NBA Draft Combine, looking to improve his draft stock.

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Matthew Able participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Able has certainly made UNC a bit nervous this month. He was one of the more impressive players at the Combine earlier this month. Over the course of two 5-on-5 scrimmages, Able averaged roughly 16 points per game and was 7-16 from three-point range in that same span.

A willing three-point shooter with a 6-foot-4 frame, Able mostly projects as a second-round pick currently. However, he does still have room to sneak his way into the first round, especially given how well he performed at the Combine.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able Amongst Portal Pick-Ups

For UNC’s sake, they sure do hope that Able makes the decision to suit up for them next season. He is one of Michael Malone’s top transfer portal acquisitions in his first offseason as head coach. Imagining a world without Able is a reality that the Tar Heels are hoping they can avoid next season.

Many other star talents who did the same as Able have made the decision to come back to college. Most notably, UNC’s most-bitter rival, the Duke Blue Devils, were able to get John Blackwell to withdraw from the draft and return to school for next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Without Able, the Tar Heels would be at a significant disadvantage in trying to find his replacement. At this point, the transfer portal cycle is nearly completed, and finding a replacement with similar value to Able will be a nearly impossible task for Malone and his staff.

UNC’s Losses

They’ve already lost several talents from last season, including losing Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar to the draft, and losing role players such as Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac to the transfer portal, so not only will the Tar Heels be undergoing a massive makeover, but it will be even more prominent if Able doesn’t stay true to his commitment.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The clock is ticking for Able to make a decision. Until then, the Tar Heels — and their fans — will hold their breath and hope that he ends up choosing to come to Chapel Hill after testing the draft waters.