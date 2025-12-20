UNC’s Ohio State Game Carries Major Importance

This season has been somewhat of a surprise for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have compiled a 10-1 record in the first two months of the season. With four transfers, an incoming freshman, and all that, paired with Seth Trimble's injury, the Tar Heels jumping up to the No. 12-ranked team in the country at this point of the season is staggering.

However, the last two weeks have highlighted a few areas that are a work in progress , with the Tar Heels struggling to start games fast against inferior opponents in recent games.

Here is why North Carolina needs a win on Saturday against Ohio State.

Confidence Booster

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts with forward Jarin Stevenson (15) after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is not to say that the Tar Heels do not possess confidence, but the last two games have proven that North Carolina is not a perfect product, yet. Additionally, these past two games have caused reason for concerns pertaining to North Carolina's ability to take control of the game early on.

That is something that cannot occur on Saturday against the Buckeyes. who possess one of the best offenses in the nation. North Carolina needs this win to flip the narrative that it is not a top-flight team in the country, despite their ranking.

Momentum into Conference Play

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) celebrates during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have some considerable momentum heading into January, but recent games have shown that they need a statement win over a formidable opponent. If North Carolina enters conference play with a stretch that includes two hard-fought wins over subpar teams and a loss to Ohio State, there will be murmurs surrounding the program's legitimacy as a top contender.

In addition, ACC play is going to supply North Carolina with pivotal matchups, including Duke, Louisville, Virginia, and SMU, to name a few.

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers guard Brian Taylor (11) drives on North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, freshman forward Caleb Wilson talked about the importance taking every opponent seriously, especially with conference play around the corner.

"Just attention to details and having strong starts, no matter the competition we play," Wilson said. "As long as we pay attention to what the team is doing that we're playing and execute our game plan, I feel like it'll be good for us."

Important to know, this is not a must-win scenario, but it would go a long way for the Tar Heels and their hopes of establishing themselves as legitimate national championship contenders. It may not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but this is a monumental game for North Carolina.

