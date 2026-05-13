UNC Adding Former Player to Coaching Staff

Over the last couple of weeks, the North Carolina Tar Heels' roster has been the storyline in Chapel Hill, with Michael Malone adding a pursuit of high-end talent.

On Tuesday, Malone bolstered his coaching staff by hiring former Tar Heels forward Deon Thompson, who spent four seasons in Chapel Hill from 2006 to 2010. Thompson shared his thoughts on Malone and what he has done for the program so far.

Thompson's Thoughts

Apr 3, 2009; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams (left) talks with forward Deon Thompson during practice the day before the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2009 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Coach [Michael] Malone gave us a feeling of respect and understood what Carolina Basketball means to everyone who was standing in that room,” Thompson said in a statement pertaining to Malone's introductory press conference last month. “He said he wants to honor the tradition, and it is important to him that we are heard. He wants to bring us together even more than ever before.”

Based on Malone's comments at his introductory press conference, this decision aligns with his message to North Carolina fans.

Malone's Comments

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“I know I’m not a guy that has been here before, but I want to do everything I can to make sure the former players are coming back, because they all said to me, ‘It’s not like it used to be,’” Malone said.

“So, one of my goals is not just on the court - wins or losses - but how can I strengthen that family atmosphere and get guys coming back and help pay it forward? Because you always want to pay it forward to the guys that are coming next after you, and I think we have a great chance to do that," Malone concluded.

Significance of Hire

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bringing in a former player who has experienced everything at North Carolina is an important factor that not many people will consider. Next year's team has a ton of pressure on its shoulders to deliver success, especially in the ACC and NCAA Tournaments . It is somewhat unfair for most of the players on the roster, as the majority of the personnel are newcomers this offseason.

However, pressure is an inherent feature of the program. No matter the circumstances, North Carolina is expected to compete for a national championship every season. While that is an unrealistic expectation in 2026, with a first-time college head coach and a roster filled with moving parts, the Tar Heels need to take baby steps to reach that ultimate goal.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Thompson being on the staff is such a big deal because he can relate to these players and teach them through his own experiences in Chapel Hill