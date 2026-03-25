Hubert Davis’ Firing From UNC Comes With Messy Twist

A new era begins in Chapel Hill, as five-year head coach Hubert Davis will not return for the 2026-2027 season with the Tar Heels after a series of unfortunate events led him to be fired by the university.

Hubert Davis loved Carolina basketball, but it became apparent that the Tar Heels were in the market for change. While both sides can always hope for a clean break, details now reveal it may have been all but a healthy breakup.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hubert Davis Was Fired

For starters, Hubert Davis did not resign; he was fired. Following the news, coach Davis put out a statement on Instagram:

"Tonight, I was let go by the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill. My desire was to continue to coach here. This opportunity has truly been such a blessing. I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future."

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on with his wife during a speech by his son Gurad Elijah Davis (6) after defeating Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There have also been reports that Hubert was given the opportunity to resign, and after refusal, the university had no choice but to let him go. This comes from the same reports that explained Davis’s desire to continue coaching for the Tar Heels. Andrew Jones of Tar Heel 247 posted this on X following the announcement to fire Hubert:

“Just to be clear, Davis was given a chance to resign and chose not to, so he was fired.”

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elijah Davis (6) celebrates during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The mess does not stop there, however. Elijah Davis, senior guard for the Tar Heels this season and Hubert’s son, posted a photo on Instagram with his jersey edited and marked out to remove the words “North Carolina”. The photo was posted with the caption “right where we need to be. It’s His plan and His plan only.”

Elijah Davis, Hubert's son, posted an instagram post with North Carolina scribbled out pic.twitter.com/X9TgItAfxS — Kade Nix (@kadesdraftroom) March 25, 2026

Family Ties Create Hardship

While there have always been concerns and complaints about Davis’s coaching, as there will be with any coach, I have never heard a negative thing regarding Hubert Davis’s character. Not towards his players, his staff, his fans, none of them.

It’s understandable that the pain can come from something like this. Former and current players, other coaches, and staff members have taken to social media to express their love for Hubert and wish him luck in his future. The issue with hiring family is that it's always hard to fire them. Hubert Davis will remain royalty as a Tar Heel and should always be treated as such.