One UNC Football Position Battle Has Already Taken Interesting Turn

It's been well documented that the North Carolina Tar Heels are conducting a quarterback competition to determine the Week 1 starter.

Earlier this week, Heel Report's Andrew Jones provided an update on the quarterback battle, which seems to be down to Billy Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill.

Jones' Thoughts

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"We reported back in June that we had sources very close to the situation that told us that Billy Edwards Jr. would be QB1 when camp started," Jones said. "He was QB1 when camp started, but it was clearly an open competition, and he had to win the job. Nothing was handed to him...and we'll see where things go. We have watched practice multiple times, and [Billy Edwards Jr.] and Miles O'Neill have split a lot of the reps at the one."

"But in talking to sources, quite a few in and around the program, and it looks like Miles O'Neill has continued to make a move, and that he started the scrimmage, for example, on Sunday, and he played well. Now, Billy Edwards played really well also, and we're also sourced on the Edwards' side where there's an understanding that, okay, right now, if they played TCU on August 12, for example, maybe Miles O'Neill takes the first snap."

"There's a chance that they play two quarterbacks and that this competition carries into the season...[Miles] O'Neill started the scrimmage, that he's been the QB1 perhaps a little bit more going into week two of training camp than in week one, which means that things are trending a little bit in his direction."

Takeaways and Reactions

Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There's a ton to unpack here. First, I'm not slightly surprised that O'Neill has established himself as a legitimate candidate to win the starting job. A couple of weeks ago , I discussed how the Texas A&M transfer has a real opportunity to steal the starting job from Edwards Jr., who, for whatever reason, was presumed to be the Tar Heels' QB1 to open the season. Yes, the Wisconsin transfer has more experience than O'Neill, who has attempted only 20 passes in two seasons.

However, Edwards Jr. is not that inspiring. The four-year veteran has been underwhelming throughout his collegiate career. While O'Neill doesn't have much experience, his arm talent is off the charts, and he needs to refine his accuracy underneath. Additionally, O'Neill is an underrated athlete, which could open up Bobby Petrino's playbook. Coaches and players have stated that O'Neill can make every throw. So far, it appears that the redshirt sophomore has already shifted the competition.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering that it's down to these two players, if North Carolina wants a legitimate answer behind center, then O'Neill is the answer. Edwards Jr. has an extensive track record of being average, at best. O'Neill carries risk, no doubt, but he also has the potential to raise the offense's ceiling. Meanwhile, this offense would be remotely close to where it was last season with Edwards Jr. under center.

My second takeaway from this report is that the Tar Heels can't extend this competition into the start of the season. That could be a catastrophic decision, as it would complicate the situation. North Carolina can't enter the season with this cloud hovering over their heads. There's already so much dysfunction and uncertainty surrounding the program; the coaching staff can't further infect the quarterback competition by stretching it into Week 1. This decision must be finalized before then.