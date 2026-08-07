UNC's Kekahuna Explains Connection With Familiar Teammate Edwards

There were several reasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels' struggles last season, and the front office ensured those issues wouldn’t resurface this season.

Most of those issues were on the offensive side of the ball, culminating in North Carolina adding several reinforcements in the quarterback and wide receiver rooms. In fact, the Tar Heels acquired former Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and wide receiver Trech Kekahuna. The redshirt junior wideout explained Edwards Jr.'s leadership during his press conference on Thursday .

Kekahuna's Thoughts

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) rushes at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's a guy [who's] always vocal. He always wants to be better," Kekahuna said. "[For example], whether [the defense] is in cover two and he wants you to snap inside. Little things like that to get separation. He's always just a coaching-type of player. He's an older player. He tries to bring you under his wing."

"I would say there was a good amount, trying to build that chemistry on and off the field and getting close," Kekahuna said of his conversations with Edwards Jr. about each of them transferring to North Carolina. "How last year went for me and him at [Wisconsin], unfortunately, we [are] just trying to build that chemistry during this offseason."

Overall Takeaways

Bobby Petrino, center, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for UNC football entering the Tar Heels' second year under head coach Bill Belichick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the coming weeks, the quarterback depth chart will clear up. It's been well-established that North Carolina is holding a competition to determine the Week 1 starter. Edwards Jr. and Miles O'Neill project as the top two candidates for the starting job, and although I have my reservations on Edwards Jr. as a starting-caliber quarterback, his established connection with Kekahuna does provide a boost for the offense.

Now, Edwards Jr. still has to compete and earn the job, but if he proves that he is capable of starting under center to open up the season, the Tar Heels' offense would benefit from this connection. That being said, Jordan Shipp, Mason Humphrey, and Jaxxon Warren all project to be higher in the pecking order in the pass-catching department.

Regardless, the Tar Heels' offense needs to improve this season, and quarterback play is the most pivotal factor in this unit's ability to achieve consistent success. While I question Edwards Jr.'s physical traits, if he can lead this team and play at a competent level, he will have an opportunity to put this offense in a much better position than last season. As training camp progresses , we will learn a lot more about what this offense has in store for 2026.