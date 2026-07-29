One Question Each UNC Freshman Must Answer in Training Camp

Training camp in college football is almost here, and it marks the unofficial “beginning” of the college football season.

While the excitement in Chapel Hill may be lower than what fans would have hoped entering the year, the Heels still have the honor of kicking off the college football season vs. TCU in Dublin.

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As they enter training camp, a few freshmen find themselves in interesting situations surrounding the depth chart, and questions arise as to where things may end up.

As the team arrives at training camp to start the season, what questions will these newcomers face?

Travis Burgess

When I turn on Travis Burgess’ tape, the first thing that jumps out is his frame. At 6’5 and 205 pounds, he already looks the part of a high-end QB, with plenty of room to continue adding good weight as he develops.



On tape, Burgess consistently shows high-end arm talent,… https://t.co/REp0UMd8qr pic.twitter.com/hDv6s9QznF — Chris Smith (@chrismithunc) December 6, 2025

Is it possible he makes a push for the starting job?

Burgess was a highly-recruited 4-star prospect who signed with the Tar Heels in May of 2025. Coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his final year in high school, Burgess finds himself in the midst of an interesting quarterback battle.

Coach Belichick confirmed at ACC Media Days that no starter has been announced for the team’s season opener, and each quarterback is still in the four-man race.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Everybody has had an equal opportunity [...] There's no leader in the clubhouse right now. Everybody's still out on the course."

What Burgess has going for him is his ability to be a dual threat, while others in the race are primarily pocket passers, which in this era of college football can be limiting.

CJ Sadler

Team Pearl’s CJ Sadler(01) catches the ball down the field during the Under Armour All-America Game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How much of an impact will he have?

Sadler comes in as a true freshman 4-star recruit from Detroit, Michigan. Though highly touted, it’s a question mark as to where he’ll fit in with the scheme.

At 5’9, Sadler excels in yards after the catch, and his ability to turn on the gas at any given point is a real asset that Belichick should be able to utilize.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Tar Heels' quarterback play rendered most of the team's receivers basically useless. If North Carolina can get the quarterback situation all sorted out, Sadler can be a major asset to the team and contribute in various ways. The only obstacle in his way may not even be in his control.

Jakob Weatherspoon

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Avon athlete Jakob Weatherspoon watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can he earn himself a starting spot?

Weatherspoon will likely enter camp listed under Greg Smith and Coleman Bryson, two veterans on the Tar Heels. In terms of pure potential, Weatherspoon has the edge by a long shot, and it could be worth giving him starter reps with that kind of upside.

Weatherspoon was a 4-star recruit, one of North Carolina's highest this recruiting cycle, and has the ability and the talent to start as a freshman. While Belichick likely values experience at least to begin the season, it is certainly not out of the realm of possibility to see Weatherspoon take the field very early on, barring a solid showing at training camp.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Weatherspoon dominates at training camp, it'll be a call Belichick will need to make, and it would be tough to sit him on the sidelines.

While the overall season may not have the hype fans are looking for, this freshman class certainly has real intrigue.

Vodney Cleveland

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

How quickly can Cleveland adjust to the speed of the college game?

Cleveland will enter Chapel Hill as one of the youngest players on the roster, while also having some of the most potential. Coming in at over 300 pounds, it will be interesting to see if Cleveland will be able to move at the speed of the college game at first.

His energy levels and footwork have promise, but training camp should be a good gauge as to where he stands athletically.

Trashawn Ruffin & Zavion Griffin-Haynes

Zavion Griffin-Haynes 2026 defensive end from Rolesville High in North Carolina before the game with Florida Atlantic Sept 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will they earn meaningful snaps in a crowded defensive line unit?

The North Carolina defensive line is crowded with transfers and true freshmen, two of whom will need to perform at training camp in order to get meaningful snaps on the field.

Ruffin comes in as a 350-pound monster with the physical attributes NFL scouts dream of, but in a crowded room, it could be a minute before we see his talent take the field. The same can be said for Griffin-Haynes, who will come in under potentially the best player on the Tar Heels roster in Melkart Abou-Jaoude.

Kenton Dopson III

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Dopson develop into a reliable depth option this season?

Dopson is a 4-star recruit with many tools at his disposal, and it will be interesting to see how high he can fly up the depth chart this season. To begin the season, I suspect he'll primarily be used as a depth piece, specifically in boundary coverage. If he's able to boost his run support ability, he could be a terrific asset to the Tar Heels for the future.

DQ Forkpa

A ton of talent to talk about tonight at 8:30.



A glimpse at my notes for DQ Forkpa Jr. 💪



He’s already built like an upper-tier SEC defender, the kind of frame you usually see on a guy getting ready for the league, not someone just arriving on campus. https://t.co/hjUq1Qlrhz pic.twitter.com/4kbZEeZqjg — Chris Smith (@chrismithunc) December 11, 2025

Will he be a full-time pass rusher?

While he's listed as a linebacker, it's suspected that Forkpa may transition to a full-time edge rusher at some point in his college career. He's a fantastic athlete who certainly has the capabilities, but will need to polish his hands if he wants to make the position switch anytime soon. Training camp can be an excellent way to see how far along he is in that process.

Keeyun Chapman & Carnell Warren

Dec 5, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Jackson's Keeyun Chapman (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Anniston at Protective Life Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How involved in the offense will they be?

Both Chapman and Warren come to Chapel Hill with the same playstyle as a wideout. Both guys are big, physical vertical threats that are more than willing to put their bodies on someone and go up and make a catch.

While they may not see the field a ton initially, they certainly have the opportunity to get on the field often and early for this North Carolina team. Somewhere they could especially excel would be the red zone, as they both position themselves as threats on that portion of the field.

Kymistrii Young

Cardinal Mooney wide receiver Kymistrii Young scores a touchdown despite the efforts of Riverview's Jaden Wheeler in the teams' game last week. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How much of a factor will his speed become?

Young has one of the flat-out best tools any wideout could have: speed. A multi-sport athlete, Young has a pretty impressive track background that can hopefully translate over to Saturdays. If he can turn on that track speed, he can find himself some minutes in a variety of ways.

Jaziel Hart

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Will he be a nice surprise for the Tar Heels?

One of the most athletic players on the Tar Heels roster is Jaziel Hart. A multi-sport athlete, Hart excelled not only in football but also in track and basketball.

He is initially set to come in as a right corner and will likely play under Ade Willie, but he has the versatility and athletic ability to move around the field. If he leans into his athleticism, he could be a stellar depth option at cornerback.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Many Freshmen Will See the Field?

North Carolina has a sizable freshman class, and the unfortunate reality is that many of them won't see the field in year one. In a crowded defensive line room, it's uncertain if we'll see players such as Viliami Moala, David Jackson, Ashton Blatt, or Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu take the field.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on a football during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Line has the same story. With so many offensive line freshmen, it's hard to pick out which ones will get meaningful minutes. Training camp should help to answer some of that mystery, but it may be something that won't be fully revealed until Saturdays come.

Newcomers JB Shabazz, Da'Ron Parks, Nick Fiumara, Dujuan Davis, Cristian Alvarez, Zion Smith, and Anthony Hall are a lot of mouths to feed for a single position group, and there are only so many minutes that will be able to be distributed.