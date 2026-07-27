What Michael Lombardi's Leave Means for UNC Football
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The University of North Carolina has placed football general manager Michael Lombardi on paid administrative leave. The Tar Heels kick off their 2026 season on August 29 against TCU in Dublin, Ireland.
Lombardi's vague departure from the program is the next domino to fall in the tumultuous Bill Belichick saga at North Carolina.
UNC GM Michael Lombardi Put On Paid Administrative Leave
The University of North Carolina announced on Monday that Lombardi's paid administrative leave would be effective immediately. The school provided no further comments on the matter.
"As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits," the university said in a statement.
On3's Pete Nakos later reported that this decision was made by the UNC administration and it "stems from an HR complaint."
Lombardi joined Belichick with the Tar Heels in 2024 after the two worked together with the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2016 and with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995.
It has not been a pretty tenure for the duo in Chapel Hill, and this latest development paints a clear picture of the program's current state.
Michael Lombardi Situation Could Mark Beginning of the End of Belichick’s UNC Tenure
This was the man Belichick picked to oversee the program during his tenure, and it couldn't have gone much worse through the first year.
Lombardi has faced some backlash throughout his short time as the Tar Heels' general manager. North Carolina faced criticism after Lombardi banned Patriots scouts and personnel from facilities and from scouting UNC players.
North Carolina's general manager also said ahead of last season that he considers the Tar Heels the NFL's "33rd team." UNC followed those comments up with a 4-8 inaugural season under Belichick and a 2-6 record in ACC action.
Following the move, fans and others around college football seem to be reacting pretty positively to the news. On3's Andy Staples, replying to his own post on X breaking the news of Lombardi's leave from the program, detailed how unique this situation is in terms of reactions.
"Not sure I remember the last piece of college football breaking news where so many people — from fans to people in the football business — reacted with this much glee," Staples said.
North Carolina did some solid work this offseason with hopes of a major bounce-back campaign in 2026, but this latest development completely sets the program in the opposite direction from where it wants to be.
Details that will likely emerge later on the matter could be a key signal for the beginning of the end of Belichick's tenure in Chapel Hill. There hasn't been much to smile about throughout the Belichick/Lombardi reign, and this is the latest tarnish on the duo's resume. The general reaction to this move by UNC tells fans all they need to know about Lombardi's perception around the sport and where the Carolina football program as a whole currently stands.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine