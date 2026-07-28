UNC Football Freshman Most Likely To Surprise Everyone This Season

While drama persists behind the scenes for the North Carolina Tar Heels, the focus of this article will be on the football side of things. Fall camp begins Thursday as the program looks to rebound following an underwhelming first season by head coach Bill Belichick.

Everyone knows that defense is the strength of any Belichick-led program, whether it was with the Cleveland Browns in the early-to-mid 1990s or the New England Patriots for the majority of the 21st century. This year, North Carolina is expected to have a defensive unit that could play above-average football, with better performances from the offense.

A Young Star Could Emerge

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by star pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude, North Carolina has a talent set to emerge as potential top players at their position. The linebacker room is an unknown, with transfers Derek McDonald and Peyton Seelmann expected to man the starting roles. However, defensive tackle and defensive back are considered the biggest strengths, with the most depth and talent.

Finishing with a top-25 recruiting class this year, Belichick will likely have several standout freshmen on all three levels with opportunities to play. One in particular, safety Jakob Weatherspoon, has a chance to surprise everyone as a rising star on this side of the ball. If we're talking upside amongst the Tar Heels' rookies, Weatherspoon may have as much, if not more, than quarterback Travis Burgess.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weatherspoon may not be a starter right away, as veterans Greg Smith and Coleman Bryson are expected to be the starting safeties with Weatherspoon in Bryson's former role as the rotating single-high defender and big nickel from last fall. However, the former 4-star recruit and top-15 safety has incredible range, awareness, versatility, and ball skills for the position.

What would be equally impressive is if Weatherspoon has a terrific fall camp to the point where he earns the starting job over either veteran defender. While Belichick may value experience more than anything, it would be difficult to keep a talent like Weatherspoon off the field as someone who could help the Tar Heels become a better defense and program overall.

Weatherspoon's Impact Could Determine 2026 Defensive Outcome

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's not a matter of if but when Weatherspoon sees the field this season. North Carolina will have a difficult time keeping some of its freshmen off the gridiron, including Burgess. The athleticism is something Belichick would be ignorant to withhold from his son, Steve, to ensure they have the best defense on the field.

If North Carolina has success, i.e., reaching a bowl game in December, Weatherspoon could play a surprising role in that effort, though that said role could be key to unlocking the defense's potential in 2026.