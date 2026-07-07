One Statistic Michael Malone Must Improve at UNC

After the first-round loss by North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament last season, there were multiple culprits to blame for the early exit.

When you look at last season's stats, particularly the advanced ones, you can see that North Carolina ranked as an average team, far below the standard we expect from a program like North Carolina.

VCU Rams forward Barry Evans (5) and VCU Rams guard Brandon Jennings (0) box out North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the most successful teams last season, and the outright best ones, there is a common theme between all of them. North Carolina did not fit that theme last season, but Michael Malone and company should make it a priority to have his team fit that mold this season.

Offensive Rebounding Is Key

Duke, Michigan State, Illinois, Tennessee, Florida, Purdue, and Houston all ranked within the top tier of teams when it comes to the second-chance point differential and offensive rebounding percentage.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) rebounds the ball against VCU Rams forward Lazar Djokovic (17) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These teams dominated on the glass and consistently scored points off second-chance opportunities. When you have a team that lacks shooting efficiency, having a team that can crash the boards on offense is a must. That is where North Carolina lacked last season.

From a shooting standpoint, North Carolina was not the most effective team last year. In fact, they ranked just about average across all teams in Power Five conferences in true shooting percentage. With under 58%, the team was not shooting the ball as efficiently as they would have liked, but also not getting nearly enough second chances to warrant the low shot efficiency.

How Good Was North Carolina on the Glass Last Season?

Oct 4, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) fight for a rebound in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On about 31% of shots, North Carolina came down with an offensive board. You would have thought that with a team as tall as North Carolina was in the paint last season, that number should have been higher.

Luckily, North Carolina should not have a shortage of height this season, either. Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov both hover around seven feet tall, which should give the Tar Heels an early advantage in the paint.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no coincidence that the best teams in the country last season were atop the list for second-chance points and offensive rebounding as a whole. For a program like North Carolina, being average is not nearly good enough.

If North Carolina can get it together on offense and always crash the glass, second-chance points are proven to be linked heavily to a team's success. Carolina has the size and depth to make that an advantage.