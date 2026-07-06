Tar Heels Portal Win: What Terrence Brown Brings to UNC

For all the changes that North Carolina made this offseason under Michael Malone, one roster solution stands above the rest. North Carolina was able to land a reliable, high-level scorer who can create his own offense whenever possessions break down.

This is exactly why Terrence Brown belongs in Chapel Hill, and is exactly why Malone brought him in. Brown arrived in North Carolina after averaging over 20 points per game at Utah, a number that has immediately separated him from many other transfers in the country.

Reliability in the Backcourt

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This especially makes him stand out among the guards in Chapel Hill, as he is one of the most experienced and prolific scorers on the roster. While the Tar Heels will have plenty of contributors on the score sheet, having as reliable a scorer as Brown is a major sigh of relief.

Last season exposed the lack of a proven perimeter guard who can generate offense at a consistent enough rate to win games. Carolina has relied heavily on players like RJ Davis in the past, guys who don’t need a system to be set up to succeed and can make plays happen when the offense breaks down.

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) drives against Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When possessions stalled late in the games last season, North Carolina often struggled to find rhythm on offense, leading to major stretches without points and huge momentum swings. A scorer like Brown will allow Carolina to be less predictable and can help North Carolina play outside of a structured field when needed.

How Important Is Brown?

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown’s importance comes not only from his ability to score but also from how he can produce it. He’s comfortable scoring off the dribble or shooting in the midrange space, and loves to attack downhill, bringing an aggressive mindset that coach Malone and North Carolina love.

He also fits exactly into the mold of a team that Michael Malone intends to build . He’s a proven scorer, but also surrounded by talented scorers . Early on in the season, he may be the primary option because of his skillset and experience, but he’ll need to learn to be able to take a backseat if needed.

3 minutes of Terrence Brown Jr highlights to bless your Sunday evening. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/gUuc9ABLSu — Born Hatin Duke (@bornhatinduke) May 24, 2026

If he can develop into an elite passer as well as an elite scorer, he could find himself in the all-ACC conversation. For North Carolina, the value of Terrence Brown is very simple. He brings reliability to the offense and gives fans confidence that he will play aggressively, with a proven track record to back it up.