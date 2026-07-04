Comparing Malone's First UNC Roster to Hubert Davis' Final One
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North Carolina will look much different than when they took the floor last season. Following the departure of former head coach Hubert Davis, newly appointed head coach Michael Malone got busy with roster moves. The Tar Heels enter a new era with a roster that has been almost completely changed.
While only time will determine which roster will be more successful, the differences between the two are already noticeable. From the backcourt to the frontcourt to the bench, Malone has built a team that is stronger in some areas and weaker in others.
Backcourt Advantage Belongs to Malone
The biggest improvement in the roster comes in the backcourt. Last season, Davis and the Heels struggled to get solid guard play down the stretch, and overall inconsistency was the biggest downfall. When players such as Derek Dixon and Seth Trimble played their best, the team usually won.
While inconsistency can’t be measured for Malone’s squad yet, the depth Malone has provided may be able to alleviate the effects of inconsistent play from any of the multiple guards who should get some playing time.
Terrence Brown Jr. arrives in Chapel Hill averaging 20 points per game, giving North Carolina the proven scoring threat it needs in the backcourt. Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas provide some experienced guard play, balancing out the backcourt nicely.
Frontcourt Has Major Shoes To Fill
This is where the comparison gets a bit lopsided. Replacing Caleb Wilson is a tall task, and it won’t be done in year one. Not only Wilson, but Henri Veesaar also left some major shoes to fill, which created some roster disparity between the two.
Replacing them was never going to be easy, as the duo formed one of the nation’s best frontcourts and provided elite defense, rebounding, and scoring throughout the season.
Malone has added some intriguing replacements in Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, as well as a valuable returner in Jarin Stevenson. The potential is certainly there, but asking that group to immediately replicate what we saw last year would be unfair and unrealistic. This is the area where Carolina may experience the biggest learning curve early in the season.
Overall Team
The highs of last year's roster may be the better of the two. When Davis’s team played together and efficiently last season, they were certainly a tough team to beat.
If Malone can get this team to play together quickly and start things off strong, he could have a great case for building a better roster in year one.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.