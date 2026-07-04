Comparing Malone's First UNC Roster to Hubert Davis' Final One

North Carolina will look much different than when they took the floor last season. Following the departure of former head coach Hubert Davis, newly appointed head coach Michael Malone got busy with roster moves. The Tar Heels enter a new era with a roster that has been almost completely changed.

While only time will determine which roster will be more successful, the differences between the two are already noticeable. From the backcourt to the frontcourt to the bench, Malone has built a team that is stronger in some areas and weaker in others.

Backcourt Advantage Belongs to Malone

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest improvement in the roster comes in the backcourt. Last season, Davis and the Heels struggled to get solid guard play down the stretch, and overall inconsistency was the biggest downfall. When players such as Derek Dixon and Seth Trimble played their best, the team usually won.

While inconsistency can’t be measured for Malone’s squad yet, the depth Malone has provided may be able to alleviate the effects of inconsistent play from any of the multiple guards who should get some playing time.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terrence Brown Jr. arrives in Chapel Hill averaging 20 points per game, giving North Carolina the proven scoring threat it needs in the backcourt. Matt Able and Neoklis Avdalas provide some experienced guard play, balancing out the backcourt nicely.

Frontcourt Has Major Shoes To Fill

This is where the comparison gets a bit lopsided. Replacing Caleb Wilson is a tall task, and it won’t be done in year one. Not only Wilson, but Henri Veesaar also left some major shoes to fill, which created some roster disparity between the two.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing them was never going to be easy, as the duo formed one of the nation’s best frontcourts and provided elite defense, rebounding, and scoring throughout the season.

Malone has added some intriguing replacements in Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, as well as a valuable returner in Jarin Stevenson. The potential is certainly there, but asking that group to immediately replicate what we saw last year would be unfair and unrealistic. This is the area where Carolina may experience the biggest learning curve early in the season.

Overall Team

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highs of last year's roster may be the better of the two. When Davis’s team played together and efficiently last season, they were certainly a tough team to beat.

If Malone can get this team to play together quickly and start things off strong, he could have a great case for building a better roster in year one.