Positions North Carolina Should Target in Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament by the VCU Rams, which included blowing a 19-point lead in the second half.

That result, and the manner in which it transpired, triggered Hubert Davis' firing after five seasons in Chapel Hill. The 55-year-old coach was only the tip of the iceberg in terms of changes the Tar Heels will endure this offseason heading into the 2026 campaign.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson missed the ACC and NCAA tournaments due to a broken thumb, and his absence was a precursor for next season, as the freshman phenom will be entering the 2026 NBA Draft at some point this offseason. Here are the positions North Carolina should pursue in the transfer portal, which officially opens on April 7.

Center

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This all hinges on Henri Veesaar , who could join Wilson and declare for the upcoming NBA draft this offseason, as he is coming off a career year. However, in a draft class littered with immense talent that could dominate the first round, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center could run it back in Chapel Hill next season.

Even if Veesaar decides to stay, the Tar Heels need to bolster their depth behind the Arizona transfer, who was a major component of the team's success this past season. If Veesaar leaves, North Carolina should undoubtedly go after the best centers in the portal.

Point Guard

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last offseason, the Tar Heels signed Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, who was supposed to provide the team with consistent offensive production while keeping the operation afloat. Not only did he fail to fulfill that role, but the 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard was phased out of the rotation and demoted to a bench spectator.

Additionally, guard Seth Trimble will not be returning next season, as his collegiate career is over. The Tar Heels landed five-star Dylan Mingo to pair with Derek Dixon, but they will need to bolster the depth off the bench in the guard department.

Forward

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wilson's entering the NBA draft will leave a major void in North Carolina's frontcourt. While Jarin Stevenson and Zayden High should be back in the fold, and Maximo Adams will take over as the starting small forward, depth is required.

Jonathan Powell was too inconsistent to rely on, and the Tar Heels need to support their new head coach with efficient bench options. Adams will at least provide an early spark.