How Tommy Lloyd Could Help UNC Retain Star
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the midst of a head coach search after firing Hubert Davis last week.
There have been plenty of suggestions from the media for who North Carolina should hire as its next head coach. However, college basketball insider Jeff Goodman provided more clarity on the situation, as it appears the Tar Heels are narrowing their options.
Goodman's Report
- "My sources have told me it's unlikely Dusty May takes it," Goodman explained. "I'm not going to say there's no chance, but as I've said before, Dustin May is very happy at Michigan. To me, it falls to Tommy Lloyd being the guy at the top of the list. Arizona doesn't have the money like people think. The other part is, how happy is [Lloyd] with the administration and does he want to travel across the country."
- "The other part of this is Billy Donovan," Goodman continued. "The thing with Billy [Donovan] is, unless you tell him he is the guy, Billy's not going to want to go through the process. I've never seen anybody talk to more people, think about things, process things more than Billy Donovan. So, Billy is going to take a week."
What This Means for North Carolina
The Tar Heels' administration is clearly not settling for these names emerging as the top candidates for the head coach position. With Duke separating itself from the rest of the pack in the ACC, North Carolina needs to hire a formidable coach who can elevate the program back to a perennial Final Four contender.
Underlying Factor by Pursuing Lloyd
The 51-year-old head coach of the Arizona Wildcats has emerged as one of, if not the, favorite for the Tar Heels' head coach position. While it would be an excellent hire by North Carolina's administration, it would also increase the program's chances of retaining their star big man.
Last offseason, the Tar Heels signed Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, who averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three-point range in his final season in Arizona.
This past season, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center averaged 17.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range. As mentioned, Veesaar played for Arizona for two seasons under Lloyd.
That connection could lead the junior center to return to Chapel Hill for a second season, which would be invaluable to North Carolina.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.