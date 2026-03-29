UNC Coaching Carousel Series: Recently Retired Head Coach Makes Return

While it was a drawn-out process, the North Carolina Tar Heels ultimately fired former head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday night, which was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"North Carolina head men's basketball coach Hubert Davis will not return next year, sources told ESPN," Thamel said . "Davis informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night, sources said. His exit looms large over a historic program that's long leaned into alumni and the so-called Carolina Way and opens up one of the most coveted positions in all of basketball. Davis has nearly $5.3 million of guaranteed money left on his deal."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier that day, a well-known athletic director in the NCAA told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that the program should pursue a former marquee head coach to take over in Chapel Hill.

What Was Said

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics congratulates guard Jaylen Brown (7) for receiving the NBA player of the month award for his performance in the month of January before their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

It has been well-documented that Stevens was not interested in the position, as he removed his name from consideration soon after this surfaced. However, the message from the athletic director accurately illustrates how North Carolina should go about the hiring process. With that in mind, here is the final candidate that we will discuss in this series.

Could Jay Wright Come Out of Retirement?

Dec 7, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Villanova head coach and current CBS analyst Jay Wright (M) talks with Steve Lappas (R) and Tom McCarthy (L) before a game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Pennsylvania Quakers at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wright has not coached since 2022, when his final game was in the Final Four, as Villanova fell to Kansas. The 64-year-old coached Villanova from 2002-2022, compiling two national titles, four Final Four appearances, and four Sweet 16 finishes.

It was shocking when Wright retired, as Villanova's run is reminiscent of what Connecticut has recently accomplished under Dan Hurley . The Wildcats had won the national titles in 2016 and 2018 and, as mentioned, orchestrated a Final Four run in 2022.

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) reacts after being subbed off by head coach Jay Wright against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina would be foolish not to at least reach out to Wright and do everything to persuade him to come out of retirement. It goes without saying that Wright has the winning pedigree and could help the Tar Heels become a consistent Final Four contender moving forward. Wright has stayed in touch with the game as an analyst during recent NCAA tournaments and understands the current NIL landscape. This would be a home run hire by North Carolina's administration.