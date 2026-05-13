UNC's Wilson Makes Bold Statement at NBA Combine

Caleb Wilson had one of the best freshman seasons in North Carolina history this past year. Unfortunately, his season was cut short because of a wrist injury, and the UNC fan base never got to see him in action in the NCAA Tournament.

Although his season was cut short, he showed more than enough to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. In the 24 games Wilson played in, he averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds.

Good luck this week to the guys at the @NBADraft Combine 💯 pic.twitter.com/XEHDjU7OtC — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 11, 2026

Wilson’s athleticism and mentality have put him at the top of NBA mock drafts all season long. The NBA Draft Combine started this week, and Wilson participated yesterday. Let’s take a look at how Wilson performed at the combine.

Wilson Shows Elite Athleticism

Caleb Wilson 3/4 Court Sprint at #NBADraft Combine 🏃🏾



Finished with a time of 3.24.



Via @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/InF5d9O3mf — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) May 12, 2026

His official measurements came in at seven feet, 0.25 inches in wingspan, and nine feet in standing reach. Wilson’s combine score was a whopping 94.5. That score is insanely good, as a score of 75 shows you are an elite NBA athlete. A 94.5 puts Wilson in the upper echelon of NBA players.

Wilson vs. Boozer

UNC's Caleb Wilson measured 6'9.25 barefoot and 211 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'0.25 wingspan and 9'0 standing reach.



Wilson grew an inch and added 6 pounds since our last measurements two years ago. Massive standing reach, but somewhat slight-framed for a big. pic.twitter.com/gMTOeWt337 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Wilson and Duke superstar Cameron Boozer have been compared to each other all season long. Both players have been neck and neck in draft position, and the combine gives the two the ability to one-up each other.

Out of five shooting drills, Wilson and Boozer were nearly tied in four of the drills. Wilson got the slight upper hand on Boozer in three of the five drills. Wilson was better from the three-point line and off the dribble, as he made 31 of 55 combined shots. Boozer had the advantage in spot-up shooting, which was a knock on Wilson coming into the draft process.

Caleb Wilson showing his mobility in the pro lane agility drill at the NBA draft combine. pic.twitter.com/pcBKBRCgSy — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 12, 2026

Wilson Puts NBA on Notice

One thing is for sure: Wilson does not lack confidence. That was evident in Wilson’s latest comments to all 30 NBA teams.

“I will change your franchise, your culture, your program, your city," Wilson said. "I did that at North Carolina.”

Caleb Wilson on what he will bring to a team.



“I will change your franchise, your culture, your program, your city. I did that at North Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/euEFcN0nMo — Jay (@Jayy_Hardyy252) May 12, 2026

Wilson is projected to be selected in the top four, and this year, the top four could go in any order: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Wilson, and Boozer. The past few drafts had a consensus No. 1 pick, but not this year. With an impressive combine showing, Wilson has a real opportunity to make the case to be selected No. 1 overall in the draft.

Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The NBA draft will take place Tuesday, June 23, with the second round on the following day, June 24. Wilson and Henri Veesaar are projected to hear their names in the first round.