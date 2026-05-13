UNC's Wilson Makes Bold Statement at NBA Combine
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Caleb Wilson had one of the best freshman seasons in North Carolina history this past year. Unfortunately, his season was cut short because of a wrist injury, and the UNC fan base never got to see him in action in the NCAA Tournament.
Although his season was cut short, he showed more than enough to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA draft. In the 24 games Wilson played in, he averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds.
Wilson’s athleticism and mentality have put him at the top of NBA mock drafts all season long. The NBA Draft Combine started this week, and Wilson participated yesterday. Let’s take a look at how Wilson performed at the combine.
Wilson Shows Elite Athleticism
His official measurements came in at seven feet, 0.25 inches in wingspan, and nine feet in standing reach. Wilson’s combine score was a whopping 94.5. That score is insanely good, as a score of 75 shows you are an elite NBA athlete. A 94.5 puts Wilson in the upper echelon of NBA players.
Wilson vs. Boozer
Wilson and Duke superstar Cameron Boozer have been compared to each other all season long. Both players have been neck and neck in draft position, and the combine gives the two the ability to one-up each other.
Out of five shooting drills, Wilson and Boozer were nearly tied in four of the drills. Wilson got the slight upper hand on Boozer in three of the five drills. Wilson was better from the three-point line and off the dribble, as he made 31 of 55 combined shots. Boozer had the advantage in spot-up shooting, which was a knock on Wilson coming into the draft process.
Wilson Puts NBA on Notice
One thing is for sure: Wilson does not lack confidence. That was evident in Wilson’s latest comments to all 30 NBA teams.
- “I will change your franchise, your culture, your program, your city," Wilson said. "I did that at North Carolina.”
Wilson is projected to be selected in the top four, and this year, the top four could go in any order: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Wilson, and Boozer. The past few drafts had a consensus No. 1 pick, but not this year. With an impressive combine showing, Wilson has a real opportunity to make the case to be selected No. 1 overall in the draft.
The NBA draft will take place Tuesday, June 23, with the second round on the following day, June 24. Wilson and Henri Veesaar are projected to hear their names in the first round.
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Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25.