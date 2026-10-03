How UNC Can Take Advantage of Opportunity, Shock College Football

Every once in a while, an opportunity arises.

Sometimes in college football, those opportunities involve an unranked home team with enough talent to make noise hosting one of the nation's best teams, especially a program with National Championship aspirations. My most vivid memory is 10 years ago in Happy Valley, when unranked Penn State upset No. 2 Ohio State to revive a seemingly dead program at the time.

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during warm up period before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10 years later, I see a similar case in Chapel Hill, as the 2-1 North Carolina Tar Heels host No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a prime opportunity to revive the program's image under coach Bill Belichick , who has been constantly under the microscope since arriving in Dec. 2024.

The Task for UNC Football Is Daunting

University of North Carolina running back Demon June (0) puts two thumbs down toward football fans after scoring a touchdown near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, there is no sugarcoating this game. The Tar Heels have long, daunting odds to defeat the Irish at home, and it could get ugly quickly, as it did a year ago in the home opener against TCU. I don’t imagine that being the case in 2026 against a top-ranked program, though, because some thorns stick out for Notre Dame’s offense—I’ll touch on this momentarily.

Notre Dame’s defense, as I’ve discussed this week, is filled with NFL talent along the defensive line, at linebacker, and in their defensive backfield. It is a fun group of players who fly to the football and have the speed and athleticism that translate to the next level. This won’t be a fun matchup for offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who is trying to get quarterback Billy Edwards back on track after the loss to Clemson.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) after beating the Michigan State Spartans half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Carr is also a tough threat to defend against as one of college football’s best quarterbacks as a redshirt sophomore. Being outmatched at quarterback doesn’t bode well for these types of games, but I get the feeling North Carolina's opportunity this weekend is too appealing to suggest this could be a blowout of any proportion.

Opportunity To Pull Off Upset Is Real

UNC Chapel Hill junior linebacker Cedric Gray makes a tackle in the second half of the game against Notre Dame at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Sept. 24, 2022. The Tar Heels went on to lose 45-32 to the Fighting Irish, moving to 3-1 on the season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have two on-field strengths that give them a chance to pull off a shocking upset on Saturday: defense and playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the run game could be a big piece of the puzzle, led by starting running back Benjamin Hall. Wide receiver Jordan Shipp and tight end Jelani Thurman are the go-to playmakers in the passing game and will be relied on for those big plays. Defensively, they have standout talent in the trenches and the secondary that could make this game a true battle to the end.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) attempts to catch the ball in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, Notre Dame isn’t invincible. They have had too many past instances where they lost a game they shouldn’t have, and this could be one of them. I wouldn’t say the opportunity for an upset is far-fetched; it is real, and that is why there is belief that North Carolina could pull off a stunning win at home.

A win would give Bill Belichick his signature moment as Tar Heels head coach, proving to the world that his program is heading in the right direction. That would be a sight to see, but North Carolina has to put down a good product for all four quarters. It could get ugly if they don’t.