Predicting UNC’s Record Over Rest of 2026 Schedule
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It wasn't the best start to ACC play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who fell to the Clemson Tigers despite holding a double-digit halftime lead.
With that in mind, and the Tar Heels entering their Week 4 bye, let's quickly go through the rest of their conference schedule and assign wins and losses for each game.
Week 5: vs. Notre Dame
To be frank, the Tar Heels have no chance of beating the Fighting Irish, even at home. Entering Week 4, Notre Dame is ranked No. 3 in the country. Additionally, Marcus Freeman's team has been one of the most popular picks among experts and analysts to win the National Championship.
Not much has to be said about this one, as CJ Carr and Co. will overwhelm North Carolina and further expose its weaknesses.
Verdict: Loss
Week 6: at Pittsburgh
The Panthers have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the ACC, led by quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has thrown for 788 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 63.4 percent of his passes. Albeit those seven touchdowns all came against Miami-Ohio.
Nevertheless, if North Carolina's offense continues to play at the level it has been throughout the first three weeks of the season, it will be tough to back this team. A bonus prediction: This will be Billy Edwards Jr.'s final start before being benched for Miles O'Neill.
Verdict: Loss
Week 7: at Duke
With a rejuvenated offense due to a much-needed quarterback change, the Tar Heels' defense is finally supported. The Blue Devils could enter this game with a better record than North Carolina, but they don't threaten this defense much.
Verdict: Win
Week 8: vs. Syracuse
Steve Angeli has been dreadful the last two games for the Orange, completing 37-of-75 (49.3 percent) of his passes, while compiling one touchdown and five interceptions.
Assuming Angeli is still the starting quarterback by the time this game arrives, North Carolina's defense should be capable of winning this game on its own.
Verdict: Win
Week 9: vs. Miami
There's no point in overthinking this one. The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country, with Darian Mensah compiling 873 yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 71 of 79 passes (89.9 percent) and averaging 11.1 yards per pass.
Verdict: Loss
Week 10: at UConn
This gives North Carolina a break, as it is a non-conference contest. That said, the Huskies are averaging 39.3 points per game through three games. The Tar Heels' defense will be pivotal in this matchup.
Verdict: Win
Week 11: vs. Louisville
This season, the Cardinals have defeated No. 22 SMU and gave No. 4 Ole Miss a run for its money in Week 1, falling 41-38. Louisville has been impressive offensively, which could be problematic if the Tar Heels can't keep pace.
Verdict: Loss
Week 12: at Virginia
This has been a tough matchup for North Carolina, and it will continue. The Cavaliers' passing attack is underwhelming, but they average 217.3 rushing yards per game, which is the Tar Heels' defense's kryptonite.
Verdict: Loss
Week 13: vs. North Carolina State
The Wolfpack have been up and down through the first three weeks of the season, carrying a 1-2 record into Week 4. With this game carrying significant weight, the Tar Heels use home-field advantage to beat North Carolina State.
Verdict: Win
Final Record
Based on these projections, North Carolina will end the 2026-27 college football season with a 6-6 record, with the win in the season finale punching its ticket to postseason play.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.