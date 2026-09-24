Predicting UNC’s Record Over Rest of 2026 Schedule

It wasn't the best start to ACC play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who fell to the Clemson Tigers despite holding a double-digit halftime lead.

With that in mind , and the Tar Heels entering their Week 4 bye , let's quickly go through the rest of their conference schedule and assign wins and losses for each game.

Week 5: vs. Notre Dame

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive line Will Black (74) and offensive line Guerby Lambert (76) celebrate with quarterback CJ Carr (13) after a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be frank, the Tar Heels have no chance of beating the Fighting Irish, even at home. Entering Week 4, Notre Dame is ranked No. 3 in the country. Additionally, Marcus Freeman's team has been one of the most popular picks among experts and analysts to win the National Championship.

Not much has to be said about this one, as CJ Carr and Co. will overwhelm North Carolina and further expose its weaknesses.

Verdict: Loss

Week 6: at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the ACC, led by quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has thrown for 788 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 63.4 percent of his passes. Albeit those seven touchdowns all came against Miami-Ohio.

Nevertheless, if North Carolina's offense continues to play at the level it has been throughout the first three weeks of the season, it will be tough to back this team. A bonus prediction: This will be Billy Edwards Jr.'s final start before being benched for Miles O'Neill.

Verdict: Loss

Week 7: at Duke

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a rejuvenated offense due to a much-needed quarterback change, the Tar Heels' defense is finally supported. The Blue Devils could enter this game with a better record than North Carolina, but they don't threaten this defense much.

Verdict: Win

Week 8: vs. Syracuse

Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) hands the ball off to running back Shavane Anderson Jr. (23) during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steve Angeli has been dreadful the last two games for the Orange, completing 37-of-75 (49.3 percent) of his passes, while compiling one touchdown and five interceptions.

Assuming Angeli is still the starting quarterback by the time this game arrives, North Carolina's defense should be capable of winning this game on its own.

Verdict: Win

Week 9: vs. Miami

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the first half against the Florida A&M Rattlersat Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no point in overthinking this one. The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country, with Darian Mensah compiling 873 yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions while completing 71 of 79 passes (89.9 percent) and averaging 11.1 yards per pass.

Verdict: Loss

Week 10: at UConn

UConn Huskies quarterback Kalieb Osborne (7) reacts with teammates after a touchdown during the college football game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the UConn Huskies at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg. Photo by Matt Bush. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This gives North Carolina a break, as it is a non-conference contest. That said, the Huskies are averaging 39.3 points per game through three games. The Tar Heels' defense will be pivotal in this matchup.

Verdict: Win

Week 11: vs. Louisville

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm talks with Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) in the second half at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season, the Cardinals have defeated No. 22 SMU and gave No. 4 Ole Miss a run for its money in Week 1, falling 41-38. Louisville has been impressive offensively, which could be problematic if the Tar Heels can't keep pace.

Verdict: Loss

Week 12: at Virginia

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula (7) rolls out to pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a tough matchup for North Carolina, and it will continue. The Cavaliers' passing attack is underwhelming, but they average 217.3 rushing yards per game, which is the Tar Heels' defense's kryptonite.

Verdict: Loss

Week 13: vs. North Carolina State

Sep 19, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) gets tackled by Vanderbilt Commodores safety Ricardo Jones (7) and safety Jailen Ruth (14) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolfpack have been up and down through the first three weeks of the season, carrying a 1-2 record into Week 4. With this game carrying significant weight, the Tar Heels use home-field advantage to beat North Carolina State.

Verdict: Win

Final Record

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on these projections, North Carolina will end the 2026-27 college football season with a 6-6 record, with the win in the season finale punching its ticket to postseason play.