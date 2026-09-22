When UNC Football Could Consider Making Quarterback Change

It was a blown opportunity by the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend, as they blew a double-digit halftime lead against the Clemson Tigers.

North Carolina controlled the game for most of it, but eventually, the offensive woes reared their ugly head . The Tar Heels' defense held up as long as it could, but when the offense repeatedly sputters out on short-lived drives , the wear and tear begins to take a toll. The offensive struggles rest on one individual's shoulders: quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.

His weaknesses have become apparent , and if they persist, North Carolina could make a change. When could that happen?

Week 6 at Pittsburgh

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, the Tar Heels have a week to reassess, evaluate, and adjust before their matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 3. Having Miles O'Neill's first start come against Notre Dame would be malpractice by this coaching staff.

That said, it could be one of, if not Edwards Jr.'s last chances to prove that he deserves to keep the job moving forward. If the Wisconsin transfer struggles mightily again and the Tar Heels lose handily, starting O'Neill the following week against Pittsburgh is plausible.

Week 7 at Duke

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's say the aforementioned scenario plays out where Edwards Jr. is pitiful against Notre Dame, and there's no shame in losing that game against a top team in the country. This coaching staff could view that as a mulligan and give Edwards Jr. one more chance against Pittsburgh. However, if that performance resembles what we saw against Clemson, the Tar Heels likely make a switch.

The Blue Devils aren’t an intimidating team after losing Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate this offseason, and O'Neill should have opportunities to showcase his ability. This spot makes a ton of sense if the current trends continue.

Why There's Risk

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once a team makes a change, especially at quarterback, it has to be sure the decision is correct because it's virtually impossible to revert to the original starter. If that scenario presents itself, then North Carolina's quarterback situation will be in constant limbo. That would feel like an inevitable doom, with head coach Bill Belichick likely out the door.

Because of that, we could see North Carolina stick with Edwards Jr. a week or two longer than they should, which could also derail the season. We'll see how the next couple of games unfold, but this could become a complicated situation for the Tar Heels to navigate.