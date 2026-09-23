UNC Mailbag: ACC Opener Result Could Be Tipping Point of Season

As they head into their Week 4 bye, the North Carolina Tar Heels have several questions to answer after a concerning performance against the Clemson Tigers.

Quite frankly, the Tar Heels had no business losing Saturday's game. They controlled the game throughout, then let it slip away in the final minutes. Saturday raised questions and doubts about the team's outlook for the rest of the season.

Is Billy Edwards Jr.'s Job in Jeopardy?

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wisconsin transfer has been so-so in his first three starts as North Carolina's starting quarterback, accumulating 611 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while completing 56.4 percent of his passes during that span.

I've had my doubts about Edwards Jr . since the beginning of the offseason, and those concerns were justified after his performance against Clemson. The six-year veteran completed 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Tar Heels should have won this game, and Edwards Jr. hasn't shown enough to solidify himself as the season-long starter. Following the bye, North Carolina faces Notre Dame on Oct. 3.

Edwards Jr. won't lose his job if the Tar Heels lose that game, as the Fighting Irish are a national title contender. That said, if the veteran signal caller struggles again, Week 6 at Pittsburgh could be the make-or-break outing for his starting job. Miles O'Neill would probably take over if Edwards Jr. is benched. So, to answer the question, yes, Edwards Jr. is in danger of losing his job in the near future.

How Significant Is Melkart Abou Jaoude's Injury?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude has missed the last two games due to a hand/arm injury he suffered against TCU in Week 0. The coaching staff's decision to hold him out against East Tennessee State made total sense, as the risk-reward wasn't worth it. With all due respect, the Tar Heels could have played multiple backups and still defeated the Buccaneers.

Additionally, ensuring that Abou Jaoude was ready for the conference opener was another reason his absence made sense. However, the 2025 ACC sack leader was ruled out shortly before North Carolina's matchup against Clemson on Saturday. That indicates that Abou Jaoude was pushing to play, which, in a sense, is a good thing. On the other hand, it also shows the injury is significant enough to miss multiple games. With a bye week , Abou Jaoude has ample time to return in Week 5.