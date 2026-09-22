Key Areas UNC Football Must Improve Over Bye Week

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be off this upcoming week before returning to action in Week 5 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 3.

After a troubling loss to the Clemson Tigers over the weekend, the Tar Heels have several areas they need to improve. With that in mind, here are a few things the coaching staff and players need to focus on as they use the extra time to prepare for one of the country's elite teams.

Deep Passes

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Edwards Jr. has been a solid game manager, but even he has struggled with that during the first few games of the season. One aspect of his game that hasn't shown up yet is his ability to connect on downfield passes.

It's not as if the offensive coordinator is hesitant to dial up plays that encourage Edwards Jr. to push the ball deep. In fact, the Tar Heels' first play against East Tennessee State was a deep shot to CJ Sadler. Unfortunately, the pass was underthrown. Edwards Jr. also overlooked Jordan Shipp, who was wide open. North Carolina's success in the first quarter is directly tied to offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and the scripted plays. Once the defense adjusts, Edwards Jr. needs to enhance his play.

Taking Away the Short Passes

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's secondary has been impressive this season, but one thing they're susceptible to is quarterbacks exposing them underneath. The good news is it's an attainable fix and not overly concerning. This isn't like they are missing assignments all over the field.

With an elite pass rush, North Carolina's secondary should be much more aggressive in man coverage. In the first half against Clemson, that's exactly what these defensive backs did, but as the game wore on, they let Tait Reynolds find a rhythm by continuously attacking underneath. Again, it's not a glaring issue, but it is something to evaluate during the bye week.

Red Zone Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Miles O'Neill (8) hands the ball off to University of North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is tied to Edwards Jr.'s inability to play at a competent level throughout the game. Petrino is calling creative plays that should provide clean passing lanes. Unfortunately, the veteran quarterback is struggling to connect on rudimentary passes.

Because of that, the Tar Heels should look into running 12- and 13-personnel once in the red zone. Leaning on the run game and play-action passes are two avenues North Carolina needs to consider to improve its red-zone efficiency.