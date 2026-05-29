Predicting UNC’s Stat Leaders for 2026-27 Season

There’s a lot of new talent coming to Chapel Hill this season. This means there will be a lot of opportunity for some brand new names on top of the stat leaderboards.

Looking ahead at next season, the leaders for some of the major stats may be easy to predict, while other categories may have three or four players gunning for that same top spot.

Points: Terrence Brown Jr.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Terrence Brown is a natural scorer, and that’s exactly why he was brought in. With the way the roster is shaping up, it looks like he will be the guy that the Tar Heels will want to primarily score the ball.

He averaged 20 points per game at Utah last season, and he'll look to bring that stat line over to Chapel Hill. Another viable option, who I believe could lead the team in points per game, would be Sayon Keita, the seven-footer in the front court. The opportunity he should get to score will be plentiful during his time on the court.

Assists: Neoklis Avdalas

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots a three point basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Avdalas was brought in primarily for his playmaking ability, and that should translate to a lot of assists tallied up throughout the course of the season.

He can certainly score, but with Malone surrounding him with more primary scorers, it seems as if he can find a solid role as a distributor on offense. However, with the flurry of guards coming in, this stat is really one that can be up for grabs.

Rebounds: Sayon Keita

Dec 13, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; A view of the center court logo at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rebounds is a stat that should really only go in one player's direction. The seven-footer from Spain, Sayon Keita, should be all over the glass and win the rebound battle for North Carolina.

His length and size should give him an advantage in almost every matchup in the ACC this season, and he should be able to have a major effect for North Carolina in that area.

Blocks: Sayon Keita

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The exact same can be said for blocks. Keita’s length and wingspan should provide North Carolina with an elite rim protector. So far, nobody else on the roster really stands out as a candidate to rival him in this statistic.

Of course, many other players on the roster should be able to find their footing and contribute to the team in a number of ways, but I believe, based on these four major statistics, this is who we may be seeing lead the team next season.