Predicting UNC’s Stat Leaders for 2026-27 Season
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There’s a lot of new talent coming to Chapel Hill this season. This means there will be a lot of opportunity for some brand new names on top of the stat leaderboards.
Looking ahead at next season, the leaders for some of the major stats may be easy to predict, while other categories may have three or four players gunning for that same top spot.
Points: Terrence Brown Jr.
Terrence Brown is a natural scorer, and that’s exactly why he was brought in. With the way the roster is shaping up, it looks like he will be the guy that the Tar Heels will want to primarily score the ball.
He averaged 20 points per game at Utah last season, and he'll look to bring that stat line over to Chapel Hill. Another viable option, who I believe could lead the team in points per game, would be Sayon Keita, the seven-footer in the front court. The opportunity he should get to score will be plentiful during his time on the court.
Assists: Neoklis Avdalas
Avdalas was brought in primarily for his playmaking ability, and that should translate to a lot of assists tallied up throughout the course of the season.
He can certainly score, but with Malone surrounding him with more primary scorers, it seems as if he can find a solid role as a distributor on offense. However, with the flurry of guards coming in, this stat is really one that can be up for grabs.
Rebounds: Sayon Keita
Rebounds is a stat that should really only go in one player's direction. The seven-footer from Spain, Sayon Keita, should be all over the glass and win the rebound battle for North Carolina.
His length and size should give him an advantage in almost every matchup in the ACC this season, and he should be able to have a major effect for North Carolina in that area.
Blocks: Sayon Keita
The exact same can be said for blocks. Keita’s length and wingspan should provide North Carolina with an elite rim protector. So far, nobody else on the roster really stands out as a candidate to rival him in this statistic.
Of course, many other players on the roster should be able to find their footing and contribute to the team in a number of ways, but I believe, based on these four major statistics, this is who we may be seeing lead the team next season.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.