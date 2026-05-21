What UNC’s Ceiling Looks Like If Everything Clicks
In this story:
North Carolina will enter the 2026-2027 season with a lot of expectations, but also a ton of questions and intrigue as Michael Malone takes on year one.
Malone has essentially rebuilt the Tar Heels roster, with nearly every starting position altered from last season due to transfers and the 2026 recruiting class. You can credit some of the recruiting class commitments to Hubert Davis, but Michael Malone was the one who convinced them to stay, and we saw that wasn’t the case for every original commitment.
For year one, the talent is there. It also seems like North Carolina has the right staff in place as of now. So with that being said, what is the ceiling for Carolina if everything works out?
Backcourt Potential
One of the major differences between last season and the upcoming season is guard depth and the backcourt as a whole. Last season, it was evident that the team relied on the frontcourt duo of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.
Michael Malone has made some key guard additions that put Carolina in a great position for backcourt success. Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able headline the most important additions and should serve as a major factor in the team’s success.
Frontcourt Development
One of the key components of how North Carolina will perform next season is the return of forward Jarin Stevenson. If he’s able to take a leap in year two with the Tar Heels, it could be the recipe for North Carolina to make a deep run in the postseason tournament.
The rest of the frontcourt also has major upside. Sayon Keita, the seven-foot center that Carolina recently added, should serve as the starting big man come day one. If Carolina can get consistent production inside the paint, their roster becomes much harder to defend and can be a dangerous team.
Malone’s Role
As we know, Michael Malone comes from an NBA background, and that experience can elevate Carolina to the level they’ve been looking for. With the right rotation and roster management, North Carolina can avoid the inconsistency it has experienced over the past couple of years.
Best Case Scenario
Heading into the next season, there are question marks and things that will just naturally take time. If the team chemistry develops quickly, the roster stays healthy, and Malone makes the right moves, Carolina is capable of being a Final Four team.
One goal is to be better than the year prior, and that at least doesn’t seem out of reach. In a tough ACC, North Carolina will have a lot of hurdles to navigate, but if everything goes the Tar Heels' way, their ceiling can be a lot higher than people realize.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.