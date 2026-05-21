What UNC’s Ceiling Looks Like If Everything Clicks

North Carolina will enter the 2026-2027 season with a lot of expectations, but also a ton of questions and intrigue as Michael Malone takes on year one.

Malone has essentially rebuilt the Tar Heels roster, with nearly every starting position altered from last season due to transfers and the 2026 recruiting class. You can credit some of the recruiting class commitments to Hubert Davis, but Michael Malone was the one who convinced them to stay, and we saw that wasn’t the case for every original commitment.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

For year one, the talent is there. It also seems like North Carolina has the right staff in place as of now. So with that being said, what is the ceiling for Carolina if everything works out?

Backcourt Potential

One of the major differences between last season and the upcoming season is guard depth and the backcourt as a whole. Last season, it was evident that the team relied on the frontcourt duo of Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Michael Malone has made some key guard additions that put Carolina in a great position for backcourt success. Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, and Matt Able headline the most important additions and should serve as a major factor in the team’s success.

Frontcourt Development

One of the key components of how North Carolina will perform next season is the return of forward Jarin Stevenson. If he’s able to take a leap in year two with the Tar Heels, it could be the recipe for North Carolina to make a deep run in the postseason tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) goes to the basket against VCU Rams forward Michael Belle (8) in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The rest of the frontcourt also has major upside. Sayon Keita, the seven-foot center that Carolina recently added, should serve as the starting big man come day one. If Carolina can get consistent production inside the paint, their roster becomes much harder to defend and can be a dangerous team.

Malone’s Role

As we know, Michael Malone comes from an NBA background, and that experience can elevate Carolina to the level they’ve been looking for. With the right rotation and roster management, North Carolina can avoid the inconsistency it has experienced over the past couple of years.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Best Case Scenario

Heading into the next season, there are question marks and things that will just naturally take time. If the team chemistry develops quickly, the roster stays healthy, and Malone makes the right moves, Carolina is capable of being a Final Four team.

One goal is to be better than the year prior, and that at least doesn’t seem out of reach. In a tough ACC, North Carolina will have a lot of hurdles to navigate, but if everything goes the Tar Heels' way, their ceiling can be a lot higher than people realize.